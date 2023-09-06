WAVERLY - Tuesday night’s matchup between Waverly-Shell Rock and Waukon was the first game of the final Northeast Iowa Conference season for the Go-Hawks.
For head coach Bethany Rewerts, Tuesday was the first home game for her as the varsity head coach.
The entire day was filled with nerves and excitement because of what game days in the past have been like.
“I was really nervous,” Rewerts said. “I was nervous because I was on coach [Eavon] Woodin’s staff for a long time and I know what gameday was like under her and I don’t know, I was really nervous for this one.”
The Go-Hawks were easy to coach on Tuesday night as in the first set, they took early 6-2 and 11-2 leads. Emma Thompson slammed home the final kill of the set to give W-SR the 25-13 win.
The Indians were able to flip the script in set two as they took an early 5-2 lead. W-SR battled back to knot the set up at 9-9 and they held slim, three point leads all throughout the set.
W-SR was able to hold on for the 25-20 set two win to put the match to a crucial third set.
The Go-Hawks were able to get back in control of the match and took a 5-1 lead in that third set.
W-SR’s lead got all the way to 15, 20-5, before they went on to win 25-9 and sweep the Indians for the 33rd straight time.
Between the second and third sets, Rewerts told her team that getting back to the basics and cleaning their play up was the key to a good win and the team followed for a big set three win.
“I told them that we needed to clean it up,” Rewerts said. “We wanted to be the aggressors. We wanted to be scoring points rather than waiting for them to make mistakes and give us points. We really wanted to take control of the match and not play off of their errors.”
While a lot of the Go-Hawks’ offense did come off of mistakes from Waukon, their offense was clicking in waves.
Katelyn Eggena led with 13 kills on the night. Thompson finished with seven to come in second and Lizzy Frazell rounded out the top-three with five.
The key factor of the offense though on Tuesday night was behind the service line. W-SR finished the night with 12 aces and Delilah Kroymann was strong with five of them.
“That is very much what our offense is,” Rewerts said. “We aren’t a super offensive team, just because we are a little bit inexperienced in that area. We’ve talked about finding ways to score points and serving was the biggest area. If we can serve aggressively to get them out of rotation, out of system, that will be super beneficial for us.”
After the first couple weeks of the season and a dozen games, W-SR sits at 4-8 on the year and 1-0 in the conference.
Going into the season, the Go-Hawks didn’t really have a set lineup, but it is starting to take shape as the season progresses and the players fill into different roles.
“Delilah Kroymann does a really good job,” Rewerts said. “She’s a really good system player and presence on the court. Sydney Bienemann is just that constant that is very sound all the way around. Katelyn Eggena can swing it really well. Lizzy Frazell has really stepped into a role and as a freshman, being able to do it as well as she is. Everyone who’s playing right now worked for the place that they are at.”
W-SR will play at the Osage tournament on Saturday.