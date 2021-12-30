Waverly City Council approved Monday, Dec. 20, the 2022 Adams Parkway bridge inspection at “not-to-exceed” $3,670 and roof work at area park shelters for $10,230, including a change order for shelters at the fairgrounds.
The Adams Parkway bridge inspection quote includes expenses to WHKS & Co. of Mason City and is budgeted from current-year road use tax funds.
The inspection will use a snooper truck — in which a basket attaches to a mutli-jointed arm for under-bridge inspection. The inspection is being coordinated with others in the region that require special equipment, according to a council resolution. The sanitary sewer force main attached to the bridge will also be inspected.
The bridge, located near the Waverly Utilities office on the parkway that veers east from First Street Northwest, underwent reconstruction of its deck and abutments and reopened on June 28, 2019.
SHELTER ROOF REPAIRS
In other action, the council accepted two pay estimates to Yoder Construction of Waverly for work on a park shelter roof replacement project as complete.
Repairs to multiple park shelter roofs were budgeted, quoted and repaired.
Upon working on two roofs, it was discovered that more work and materials were needed to satisfactorily complete the work, Leisure Services Director Garret Riordan said in a memo to the council.
A soffit was removed and reinstalled on the Droste Shelter and five pieces of half inch structural wood panel (of the oriented standard board variety) were added to the Lions Shelter. Both are on the fairgrounds, according to a “Shelter Reservations” document from the city website.
The projects came to $10,230 including a $620 change order.