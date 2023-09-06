Adkins Energy and CapCO2 Solutions are building the first facility to convert ethanol plant waste CO2 to Green Methanol. This will add a significant new revenue source and a significant step forward in decarbonizing the ethanol industry. Green methanol is highly valuable, emerging as an essential fuel for decarbonizing both the shipping industry and a wide variety of commercial chemicals and consumer products. Adkins Energy is leading the way for the ethanol industry, demonstrating how best to leverage their CO2 for the next generaJon of the ethanol industry. By generating local revenues without disruption of agricultural land or eminent domain, green methanol is an exciting alternative to the widely discussed CO2 pipelines.
“I am delighted that Adkins has an opportunity to lead the industry to its next major product,” said Adkins CEO William Howell. “Adkins has grown by focusing on how ethanol and its byproducts can lead the industry and support the farmers that grow our grain and the communities around our plant. Green methanol is the next step in that growth and leadership.”
“The ethanol industry is anxious for alternatives to the CO2 pipeline proposals,” said Josh Manske, President of the Iowa Farmers Union and national board member. “Besides the agricultural land destruction, questionable environmental value, and inequitable compensation to the farmers and plant owners, pipelines take away control of a valuable resource, critical to next generation net-zero fuels and materials. The agricultural world has been looking for just such a solution.”
“This collaboration demonstrates that attacking climate problems can simultaneously grow businesses, support agriculture, and support local communities,” said CapCO2 Solutions CEO, Jeff Bonar. “We are adapting methanol technology and working with agriculture industry stakeholders to meet the needs of the ethanol industry. We are proud to be working with RealCarbonTech.com to leverage their breakthrough, patented technology to deliver new futures to the ethanol industry.”
About Adkins Energy LLC
Adkins Energy LLC operates as a corn-to-ethanol dry mill production facility located in Lena, Illinois. It produces fuel grade ethanol, biodiesel, corn oil, and distillers grains. The company’s distillers grains are fed to dairy cattle, beef feedlot cattle, and stocker cow operations. Since it started production in 2002, Adkins has processed more than 350 million bushels of corn to produce more than 1 billion gallons of ethanol and 4.5 million tons of distillers grains and 15 million gallons of biodiesel.
About CapCO2 Solutions
CapCO2 is creating large quantities of green methanol, an under-utilized, and highly valuable (greater than $1000 per metric tonne) net zero fuel and building block for 1000s of products in the chemical and consumer products industries. We leverage the large quantities of highly purified CO2 currently thrown away by ethanol plants. On average each of the 195 North American ethanol plants could add $160 million to their revenues by upgrading their CO2 and selling the resulting green methanol. This will also drive a more sustainable agriculture infrastructure while kick-starting an annual reduction of 500 billion tonnes of CO2 in the fuel and chemical industries.
About Real Carbon Tech
Real Carbon Tech (RCT), with locations in Netherlands, Switzerland and Poland, delivers innovative solutions for methanol manufacturing. RCT’s patented technology delivers exceptional process efficiency that is modular and space efficient. While conventional methods require multiple conversion passes and occupy extensive land areas, RCT’s compact modules achieve the same result in a single pass in a shipping crate. By combining environmental sustainability, operational efficiency, and cost-effectiveness, RCT’s approach eliminates reliance on fossil fuels and sets a new standard for sustainable and affordable methanol production.