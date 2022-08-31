Franken

Admiral Mike Franken visits with crowd on August 27 in New Hartford.

Admiral Michael Franken spoke to a crowd of approximately 150 Butler County voters at the First United Methodist Church of New Hartford on Aug. 27. This was the end of his “Secure Our Future Tour” in which he visited all 99 Iowa counties. Franken served in the U.S. Navy from 1970 to 2017 and is running as the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate against Republican Chuck Grassley. Grassley, who was born and raised in New Harford, is running for his eighth Senate term.