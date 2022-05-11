A near-capacity crowd turned out at the Veterans Post in Waverly Monday night to hear the views of Mike Franken, a Lebanon, Iowa, candidate for the Democratic primary hoping to challenge U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley in November.
Franken was part of a wave of Democratic candidates traveling the district before primary elections June 7. Abby Finkenauer, also running to be the Dems’ senatorial candidate, and Liz Mathis, who is running to be on the ballot for Iowa’s 1st Congressional District, met the public at the Spring Popcorn and Politics event in Shell Rock April 24.
Franken was unable to attend that event because of a scheduling conflict, as also happened to Deidre DeJear, who is hoping to challenge Gov. Kim Reynolds in the fall. DeJear was in Waverly Friday at El Sol restaurant to meet with supporters.
During his Monday appearance, Franken, a former vice admiral in the U.S. Navy, opted out of a stump speech in favor of an extended question-and-answer session with the 40-45 people present. He addressed questions ranging from unionization to immigration.
In his short introductory remarks, Franken said the biggest issue facing this country is divisiveness. “Because it really separates us, it separates family members, it even separates those affairs of the heart that many of us have.” He added that he thinks the divisiveness has been deliberately “curated and cultured” by political extremists, and “it’s just not helpful for America.”
Franken sees himself as a strong candidate to take on Grassley in the general election.
“I’m a problem for the GOP, because I am so much of what they brag about,” he said, noting that he hails from rural Iowa, raised himself up by his bootstraps, has had extensive military service, and has his heart in the right place. “All I want to do is serve the citizens of Iowa,” he said.
Regarding environmental concerns with farming, Franken said, “I want to be on the winning side of agriculture in the state of Iowa.” He added that he wants to help farmers find new ways of doing things. “I want to help ag. I want to be the ag senator.”
Franken emphasized Iowa's strengths in energy production.
“Ethanol combined with wind combined with solar is the trifecta for the cheapest power grid in the nation, and we’re mostly there,” he said. “It is doable today.”
He also spoke on climate concerns: “What will make the biggest difference is how we treat the developing world.”
Healthcare: “I think you need something better than Medicare,” because it also needs to cover prenatal and child health.
Immigration: “We probably need close to 750,000 to 1.5 million visas, minimum,” not the 30,000 a year of the Trump administration.
Bailouts: “I don’t know why we have so many bailouts, frankly,” because they treat a symptom, not the problem.
Women’s reproductive rights: “I have always been 100% pro-women’s choice, and I don’t understand why guys are even involved in the discussion.”
Unionization: “I’m a big fan of unions.”
And the electoral college: “Let’s have majority rule in the United States. Let’s get rid of the electoral college.”
Among other topics.
He noted what he sees as the key difference between Russia and China: “China does what’s best for China. Russia does what’s worst for America.”
Franken said he would be tough on China. “We’ve given China a free pass for too long,” he said. “No more of this Mr. Nice Guy.”
Taking aim at Grassley, Franken noted, “Chuck Grassley is a damn good politician. Don’t believe what he says—believe what he does.” He said he plans to “highlight the fact that (Grassley’s) voting record more closely resembles Jesse Helms than John McCain.”
Waverly Ward 3 Councilman Rod Drenkow, who introduced the candidate, told Waverly Newspapers before the event that he is endorsing Franken because of his experience and abilities. “You don’t get to be a vice admiral without having some things on the ball,” he said.
Jo Lehman, of Shell Rock, attended in support of Franken. “We think he has a good background,” she said. “He’s been in D.C. and the service and would have the knowledge” to be effective as a senator.
Ladonna Lampe, also of Waverly, was looking to replace Grassley. “I think Grassley’s too old,” she said. “He’s been in too long. We need some new blood.”
Jan Moe, sitting next to her, agreed. “We need a change,” she said.