WAVERLY –St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School will offer Advent Preschool starting on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 10 a.m. Advent Preschool will be held Nov. 27, Dec. 4, 11 & 18 from 10 to 10:45 a.m. in St. Paul’s Center for Ministry.

Advent Preschool is for students ages 3 through kindergarten. This program will include a brief worship program, a story and an activity. The program will close in prayer and a blessing.