WAVERLY –St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School will offer Advent Preschool starting on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 10 a.m. Advent Preschool will be held Nov. 27, Dec. 4, 11 & 18 from 10 to 10:45 a.m. in St. Paul’s Center for Ministry.
Advent Preschool is for students ages 3 through kindergarten. This program will include a brief worship program, a story and an activity. The program will close in prayer and a blessing.
“‘God Promises a Savior’ is the theme of Advent Preschool this year,” said Barbara Zemke, St. Paul’s member and Advent Preschool instructor. “We’ll be using a character named Woolly Lamb to help the children learn about Advent.”
To register your student for Advent Preschool, visit stpaulswaverly.org/register. This program will be capped at 14 students. The deadline to register is Sunday, Nov. 20.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School is located at 301 1st Street NW in Waverly, Iowa, and is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) in the Northeastern Iowa Synod. It is a place for people of all ages and backgrounds to worship, learn and grow together in their faith. To learn more about St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School, visit stpaulswaverly.org.