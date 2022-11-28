Tripoli, IA – The Aerial Applicator Continuing Instruction Course (CIC) for commercial pesticide applicators is now available. The program is provided by the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Pesticide Safety Education Program (PSEP). The class will be held on Friday, Dec. 9 from 9-11:30 a.m. at the Bremer ISU Extension and Outreach office in Tripoli, located at 720 7th Ave SW (Hwy 93 West).
The course will fulfill 2022 continuing instruction requirements for commercial pesticide applicators certified in category 11. Some of the topics covered will include information on pesticide use and the environment, pesticide application record keeping, pesticide labels and comprehension, and pest management.