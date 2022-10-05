The Iowa Food Bank Association (IFBA) recently receive a $25,000 grant from Aetna, a CVS Health company (NYSE: CVS). The funding will provide key personnel and resources for SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) outreach services and to operate the IFBA SNAP Hotline.

“We’re committed to strengthening Iowa community resources that enable Medicaid members to take better control of their health,” said Ted Koutsoubas, Chief Strategy Officer for Aetna Medicaid. “Our donation will help the champion IFBA’s innovative solutions to improve food security of under-resourced Iowans across the state.”