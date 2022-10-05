The Iowa Food Bank Association (IFBA) recently receive a $25,000 grant from Aetna, a CVS Health company (NYSE: CVS). The funding will provide key personnel and resources for SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) outreach services and to operate the IFBA SNAP Hotline.
“We’re committed to strengthening Iowa community resources that enable Medicaid members to take better control of their health,” said Ted Koutsoubas, Chief Strategy Officer for Aetna Medicaid. “Our donation will help the champion IFBA’s innovative solutions to improve food security of under-resourced Iowans across the state.”
SNAP is the largest federal nutrition assistance benefits program for eligible low-income individuals and families. In 2022, more than 141,000 households in Iowa receive SNAP benefits, covering about 287,000 Iowans.
“Since the state disaster declaration went away in April and decreased the amount of SNAP dollars that were available, we are seeing the number of those utilizing our services increase by as much as %15,” said Barb Prather, Executive Director of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. “This grant will help provide the resources northeast Iowans need to access SNAP and supplemental resources.”
“We welcome Aetna’s generous donation,” said Linda Gorkow, Executive Director of the Iowa Food Bank Association. “Currently, 1 in 9 Iowans are struggling with hunger. This donation will supplement the dollars we receive from federal funds to promote and operate our SNAP outreach and hotline program costs.”
Many Iowans in need may not be aware of SNAP benefits or take advantage of them because they fear it’s too difficult. Through an ongoing partnership with the United States Department of Agriculture and the Iowa Department of Human Services, IFBA outreach specialists educate food insecure Iowans about SNAP benefits and how to apply for SNAP benefits or use the SNAP Hotline. The Hotline- (855) 944.FOOD (3663)- is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.