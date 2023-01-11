Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley said he underwent a successful hip surgery on Wednesday.
“My hip surgery today to repair a fracture was very successful. On my way to a full recovery,” he said in a Tweet on Wednesday.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-352-3334 or email legals@waverlynewspapers.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$6.99
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$20.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$40.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$69.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley said he underwent a successful hip surgery on Wednesday.
“My hip surgery today to repair a fracture was very successful. On my way to a full recovery,” he said in a Tweet on Wednesday.
His office reported the hip injury on Tuesday and added that the senator was “otherwise in good spirits.”
On Monday, Grassley, 89, was present while his grandson, Pat Grassley, was re-elected as the Speaker of the Iowa House. Pat Grassley represents District 57.
Sen. Grassley won an eighth term in Nov. In Bremer County he garnered 60.43% of the vote.
“He takes the job very seriously & leads the caucus well,” the senator said in a tweet, referring to Pat Grassley.
Iowa’s Joni Ernst and Ashley Hinson expressed wishes for speedy recovery in Twitter posts.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Cloudy. High 29F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.