Waverly mayor on election nigt

Waverly Mayor Adam Hoffman looks at the election results in real time at the Bremer Count Courthouse on Nov. 8.

 by ANELIA K. DIMITROVA /

Waverly Mayor Adam Hoffman, a Republican, won the highly contested seat for county treasurer on Nov. 8, beating out Democrat Erin Pratt. He garnered 6,569, or 60.93% of the vote, compared to Pratt’s 4,206, or 39.01%

Hoffman told Waverly Newspapers on Monday he plans to serve out the remaining time on his term as mayor.