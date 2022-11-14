Waverly Mayor Adam Hoffman, a Republican, won the highly contested seat for county treasurer on Nov. 8, beating out Democrat Erin Pratt. He garnered 6,569, or 60.93% of the vote, compared to Pratt’s 4,206, or 39.01%
Hoffman told Waverly Newspapers on Monday he plans to serve out the remaining time on his term as mayor.
That term expires on Dec. 31, 2023, along with three council seats for ward 2, currently held by Julie Meyers, ward 4, currently held by Heather Beaufore, and the at-large position held by Matthew Schneider.
“I plan to finish out the current term as mayor and at this time have not determined if I will seek re-election in the fall of 2023,” he said in a message to Waverly Newspapers on Monday.
He explained the reason why he is fulfilling the term.
“I do not want the expense of a special election placed upon the taxpayers of Waverly that could be better spent on our streets, Memorial Park or to finish Cedar River Park,” he said in a message to the paper.
Hoffman said that the treasurer’s job and the mayoral job do not conflict as they do not have overlapping areas of authority.
The mayor’s post, he added, is a part time position which pays $6,000 a year. Except for a veto power, which ultimately kicks the issue back to the council, the mayor’s job is to preside over meetings and sign official paperwork, he added. He believes the two positions are compatible.
He reiterated that he had not made a decision regarding the possibility of a third term.
“In 2019, I shared with you that I heard the cry for a demand for change in our mayor’s seat,” he continued. “I answered that cry and ran for office. In 2021, the message from the community had migrated to ‘Let’s keep rolling.’ If that message carries forward in 2023, and my balance of work and family allows for it, I may step up for you again. I don’t serve as mayor for just my little family of five. I do it for my family of over 10,000.”