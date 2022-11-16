City of Waverly, Iowa
Regular Meeting, City Council
Monday, November 21, 2022
7:00 PM at City Hall
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Approval of Agenda
E. Approval of Minutes
F. Proclamation
1. Small Business Saturday
G. Public Comments on Items Not on the Agenda (Please limit your comments to five minutes unless additional time is granted by the presiding officer. All remarks shall be addressed to the Council as a whole and not to any individual member.)
H. Consent Calendar (The following items will be acted upon by voice vote on a single motion without separate discussion, unless someone from the Council or public requests that a specific item be considered separately.)
1. Pay Request from WHKS for Waverly State Revolving Fund (SRF) Sponsored Project for $382.40.
2. Pay Request from WHKS for Waverly Water Pollution Control Facility (WPCF) Improvements for $26,257.06.
3. Pay Request from Cardinal Construction for Cedar River Park Phase 3 – Bid Package 1 – Dugouts and Handrails for $1,805.00.
4. Pay Request from MSA Professional Services for Waverly Comprehensive Plan, Bike & Pedestrian Trail Plan, and Park & Open Space Plan Project for $40,000.00.
5. Pay Request to Gridor Construction, Inc. for WPC Facility Improvements 2020 for $443,258.60.
6. Pay Request from Farnsworth Group, Inc. for Renovations at 117 1st St. NE for $603.75.
7. Cash Disbursements for October, 2022.
8. Class C Liquor License for Prairie Links Golf and Event Center, LLC.
I. Regular Business
1. Resolution 22-158, approving a possible extension to the Bremer County Fair Lease Agreement.
2. Third and Final Reading of Ordinance 1112, amending the Zoning Ordinance of Waverly, Iowa providing for rezoning of a City of Waverly property from R-2 Residential District to C-2 Commercial District.
3. Resolution 22-154, accepting certification detailing the amount of new loans, advances, and indebtedness which qualify for payment from Tax Increment Revenues of the Waverly Unified Urban Renewal Plan.
3a. Approve the FY2022 State Urban Renewal Report.
4. Resolution 22-155, approving FY2022 Street Finance Report.
5. First Reading of Ordinance 1113, adopting the “City Code of the City of Waverly, Iowa” and Setting a Public Hearing.
6. Resolution 22-159, accepting the Kohlmann Park Parking Lot project as complete and approving final payment.
7. Resolution, 22-160, approving the new Zoning Map update for the City of Waverly, Iowa.
8. Resolution 22-161, approving the planned development site plan amendment for the Whitetail Bluff Subdivision.
9. First Reading of Ordinance 1114, for engaging in food and beverage services and cart storage at the Waverly Golf Course.
10. First Reading of Ordinance 1115, repealing and replacing the current Section 105.5.10 with a new Section 105.5.10.
11. Resolution 22-162, approving the addition of the City On-Call Policy to the Employee Handbook.
J. Reports from Boards and Commissions
1. Human Equity and Diversity Commission Minutes August 2, 2022
2. Human Equity and Diversity Commission Minutes October 11, 2022
3. Planning and Zoning Commission Minutes October 6, 2022
4. Golf Commission Minutes October 11, 2022
5. Leisure Services Commission Minutes October 20, 2022
6. Bremer-Waverly Law Enforcement Board Minutes October 10, 2022
7. Bremer-Waverly Law Enforcement Board Minutes November 14, 2022
8. Waverly Airport Commission Minutes October 13, 2022
9. Monthly Financial Report October, 2022
10. City of Waverly State Annual Financial Report FY2022
K. Staff Updates
L. City Council Comments
M. Mayor’s Comments
N. Adjournment