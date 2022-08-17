City of Waverly, Iowa
Study Session Meeting, City Council
City of Waverly, Iowa
Study Session Meeting, City Council
Ivan “Ike” Ackerman Council Chambers
Monday, August 22, 2022
7:00 PM at City Hall
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Approval of Agenda
E. Public Comments on Items Not on the Agenda (Please limit your comments to five minutes unless additional time is granted by the presiding officer. All remarks shall be addressed to the Council as a whole and not to any individual member.)
F. Study Session Calendar
1. Library Board of Trustees Update
2. Cedar River Park Ball Diamonds Update
G. Reports from Boards and Commissions
1. Board of Adjustment Minutes June 13, 2022
2. Human Equity and Diversity Commission Minutes July 12, 2022
3. Waverly Public Library Fundraising Committee Minutes July 18, 2022
4. Waverly Public Library Fundraising Committee Minutes July 25, 2022
5. Waverly Public Library Building & Grounds Committee Minutes July, 2022
H. Staff Updates
I. City Council Comments
J. Mayor’s Comments
K. Adjournment
