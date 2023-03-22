City of Waverly, Iowa
Study Session Meeting, City Council
Ivan “Ike” Ackerman Council Chambers
Monday, March 27, 2023
7 p.m. at City Hall
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Approval of Agenda
E. Public Comments on Items Not on the Agenda (Please limit your comments to five minutes unless additional time is granted by the presiding officer. All remarks shall be addressed to the Council as a whole and not to any individual member.)
F. Study Session Calendar
1. Economic Development Commission Update to Council
G. Regular Business
1. Resolution 23-51, expressing support for the efforts of the Board of the Waverly-Shell Rock Community School District to revise school policies relating to student behavior.
H. Reports from Boards and Commissions
1. Bremer-Waverly Law Enforcement Board Minutes March 13, 2023
I. Staff Updates
J. City Council Comments
K. Mayor’s Comments
L. Adjournment