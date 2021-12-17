A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Approval of Agenda
E. Approval of Minutes
F. Public Comments on Items Not on the Agenda (Please limit your comments to five minutes unless additional time is granted by the presiding officer. All remarks shall be addressed to the Council as a whole and not to any individual member.)
G. Consent Calendar (The following items will be acted upon by voice vote on a single motion without separate discussion, unless someone from the Council or public requests that a specific item be considered separately.)
1. Purchase of a 2022 ½-ton pickup truck from Roling Ford, LLC of Shell Rock, Iowa for the total purchase price of $31,000.00 for the Engineering Division.
2. Purchase of a Smithco Sand Star Groomer from Turfwerks of Johnston, Iowa for the purchase price of $27,616.00 for the Parks Division (Athletic Fields Maintenance) of Leisure Services.
3. Purchase of a 2022 Gravely Pro-Turn 672 EFI Zero Turn Mower from Miller True Value of Waverly, Iowa for the purchase price of $14,500.00 for the Parks Division (Athletic Fields Maintenance) of Leisure Services.
4. Purchase of a Truax Flex II No-Till Drill Seeder from P&K Midwest of Waverly, Iowa for the purchase price of $19,935.00 for the Vegetation Management Division of Leisure Services.
5. Pay Request from Cresco Building Service Inc. for the Public Services Center- North Addition 2021 for the amount of $44,859.00.
6. Pay Request from Farnsworth Group for the Public Services Center- North Addition 2021 for the amount of $4,573.28.
7. Pay Request from Farnsworth Group for the 1st Street NE Building Renovations for the amount of $2,916.00.
8. Pay Request from Minnowa Construction Inc. for the 3rd Street SE Bridge Removal for the amount of $96,624.69.
9. Pay Request from Snyder & Associates for the Cedar Lane Reconstruction-Culvert Replacement for the amount of $5,716.63.
10. Pay Request from Snyder & Associates for the Traffic Study 2020 for the amount of $4,100.00.
11. Pay Request from Terracon for the 1st Street NE Building Renovations for the amount of $4,478.93.
12. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the 3rd Street SE Bridge Removal for the amount of $7,859.64.
13. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the 3rd Street SE Bridge Removal for the amount of $2,338.41.
14. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the Cedar River Trail Bridge for the amount of $963.20.
15. Pay Request from MSA Professional Services, Inc. for the Waverly Comprehensive Plan, Bike & Pedestrian Trail Plan, and Park & Open Space Plan Project for the amount of $16,000.00.
16. Pay Request from Cardinal Construction Inc. for the South Riverside Park & Shelter 2020 for the amount of $11,301.25.
17. Pay Request from Gridor Construction Inc. for the WPC Facility Improvements 2020 for the amount of $482,147.80.
H. Regular Business.
1. Presentation of Traffic Study 2020 Report
2. Resolution 21-184, a Resolution approving a possible extension to the Bremer County Fair Lease Agreement.
3. Appointment of Fire Chief for 2022.
4. Resolution 21-185, a Resolution approving marketing proposals from AMPERAGE Marketing for the continuation of the Community Marketing Plan for the remainder of Fiscal Year 2021-22.
5. Resolution 21-186, a Resolution approving the Leisure Services Department User Fees and Charges for 2022.
6. Resolution 21-187, a Resolution approving Change Order No. 1, accepting the Park Shelters Roof Replacement project as complete, approving Pay Estimate No. 1, and approving Pay Estimate No. 2 as the final pay request.
7. Resolution 21-188, a Resolution accepting the Public Improvements for Whitetail Bluff Addition.
8. Resolution 21-189, a Resolution approving the Professional Services Agreement with WHKS & Co. for the 2022 Adams Parkway Bridge Inspection.
9. Resolution 21-190, a Resolution accepting the Eagle Ridge Drive & Cul-De-Sac Extension project as complete, accepting Baker Enterprises’ cashier’s check as performance guarantee, and approving Pay Application No. 8 as the final payment.
10. Third and Final Reading of Ordinance 1096, an Ordinance Adopting the “City Code of the City of Waverly, Iowa”.
11. Discussion of Board and Commission Council Liaisons for appointment on January 3rd.
12. Approval of the Mayoral Appointments.
I. Reports from Boards and Commissions
1. Civil Service Commission Minutes October 13, 2021
2. Civil Service Commission Minutes December 7, 2021
3. Bremer-Waverly Law Board Minutes November 8, 2021
4. Airport Commission Minutes November 11, 2021
5. Senior Calendar December 2021
J. Staff Updates
K. City Council Comments
L. Mayor’s Comments
M. Adjournment