A. Call to Order.
B. Roll Call
C. Pledge of Allegiance.
D. Approval of Agenda.
E. Presentation of Certificate of Appreciation
F. Public Comments on Items Not on the Agenda (Please limit your comments to five minutes unless additional time is granted by the presiding officer. All remarks shall be addressed to the Council as a whole and not to any individual member.)
G. Study Session Calendar.
1. Waverly Comprehensive Plan, Park and Open Space Plan, Bike and Pedestrian Plan, Memorial Park Master Plan discussion with MSA.
2. Review of the Subdivision Sidewalk Infill Program.
3. Review of the Council Policies and Rules of Procedure.
4. Continuation of the January 22, 2022 FY2022-23 Budget Discussion. (if needed)
H. Reports from Boards and Commissions
1. Airport Commission Minutes December 9, 2021
I. Staff Updates
J. City Council Comments
K. Mayor’s Comments
L. Adjournment