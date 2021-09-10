A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Approval of Agenda
E. Approval of Minutes
F. Guest Councilperson
The Guest Councilmember for September will be Heidi Solheim.
G. Proclamation
1. National Rail Safety Week
2. Direct Support Professional (DSP) Recognition Week
H. Public Hearing
1. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing on Ordinance 1094, an Ordinance amending the Zoning Map of the City of Waverly for the rezoning of Parcel ID 0901403009 located at 2203 East Bremer Avenue and Parcel ID 0901426006 from C-2 (Commercial District) and A-1 (Agricultural District) to M-2 (Heavy Industrial District).
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Approve Second Reading of Ordinance 1094, an Ordinance amending the Zoning Map of the City of Waverly for the rezoning of Parcel ID 0901403009 located at 2203 East Bremer Avenue and Parcel ID 0901426006 from C-2 (Commercial District) and A-1 (Agricultural District) to M-2 (Heavy Industrial District).
I. Public Comments on Items Not on the Agenda (Please limit your comments to five minutes unless additional time is granted by the presiding officer. All remarks shall be addressed to the Council as a whole and not to any individual member.)
J. Consent Calendar (The following items will be acted upon by voice vote on a single motion without separate discussion, unless someone from the Council or public requests that a specific item be considered separately.)
1. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the SRF Sponsored Project for the amount of $4,531.84.
2. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the WPC Facility Improvements 2020 for the amount of $30,555.69.
3. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the 3rd Street SE Bridge Removal for the amount of $5,004.75.
4. Pay Request from Farnsworth Group for the Public Services Center- North Addition 2021 for the amount of $3,681.27.
5. Pay Request from Snyder & Associates for the Traffic Study 2020 for the amount of $9,214.00.
6. Pay Request from Snyder & Associates for the Cedar Lane Reconstruction for the amount of $5,686.11.
7. Pay Request from Hall & Hall Engineers, Inc. for the Youth Ballfields 2019 (Cedar River Park) for the amount of $6,688.60.
8. Pay Request from Cardinal Construction Inc. for the Cedar River Park Phase 2 for the amount of $858,833.29.
9. Pay Request from Cardinal Construction Inc. for the South Riverside Park & Shelter 2020 for the amount of $40,665.78
10. Class C Liquor License for The Other Place II.
11. Outdoor Service privilege for El Sol Mexican Restaurant.
K. Regular Business.
1. Resolution 21-133, a Resolution approving an application to list Wartburg College Historic District on the National Register of Historic Places.
2. Resolution 21-134, a Resolution establishing fair market value by appraisal for certain property interests to be acquired by condemnation for the Cedar Lane Culvert Replacements project.
3. Resolution 21-135, a Resolution approving Wartburg College’s Cable Access Channel Operations and Production Agreement.
4. Resolution 21-136, a Resolution approving the Memorandum of Understanding with INRCOG for grant writing services related to the application for Federal Recreational Trails (FRT) Program funds for replacement of the Ivanhoe Rail Trail Bridge on the Waverly Rail Trail segment of the Rolling Prairie Trail.
5. Resolution 21-137, a Resolution approving the Federal Recreational Trails (FRT) Project Application and endorsing the application for FRT Program funds for replacement of the Ivanhoe Rail Trail Bridge on the Waverly Rail Trail segment of the Rolling Prairie Trail.
6. Resolution 21-138, a Resolution approving Change Order No. 7, accepting the 4th Street SW (IA 116) & 10th Street SW Improvements 2020 project as complete, and approving Pay Estimate No. 13 as the final pay request.
7. Discussion of the agreement between the City of Waverly and Clayton Flaig.
8. Approval of the Mayoral Appointments.
L. Reports from Boards and Commissions
1. Library Board of Trustees Minutes April 13, 2021
2. Library Board of Trustees Minutes May 11, 2021
3. Library Board of Trustees Minutes June 8, 2021
4. Library Board of Trustees Minutes July 13, 2021
5. Historic Preservation Commission Minutes June 28, 2021
6. Senior Calendar September 2021
M. Staff Updates
N. City Council Comments
O. Mayor’s Comments
P. Adjournment