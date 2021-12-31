A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Approval of Agenda
E. Approval of Minutes
F. Guest Councilperson
The Guest Councilmember for January will be announced at the meeting.
G. Community Highlight
Recognition of Waverly-Shell Rock High School Go-Hawk Dance Team for winning the 2021 State Champion Class III Novelty.
H. Public Comments on Items Not on the Agenda (Please limit your comments to five minutes unless additional time is granted by the presiding officer. All remarks shall be addressed to the Council as a whole and not to any individual member.)
I. Consent Calendar (The following items will be acted upon by voice vote on a single motion without separate discussion, unless someone from the Council or public requests that a specific item be considered separately.)
1. Set the Public Hearing date for February 21, 2022 at 7:00 P.M. in the Council Chambers of City Hall to review the Cedar Lane Reconstruction project Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract and Estimated Cost.
2. Set the Public Hearing date for February 21, 2022 at 7:00 P.M. in the Council Chambers of City Hall to review the Downtown Alley Reconstruction 2022 project Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract and Estimated Cost.
3. Set the Public Hearing date for February 21, 2022 at 7:00 P.M. in the Council Chambers of City Hall to review the Well 5 Reconfiguration 2022 project Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract and Estimated Cost.
4. Purchase of a Big Jim Municipal Park Roller from Deike Implement of Waverly, Iowa for the purchase price of $7,000.00 for the Parks Division (Athletic Fields Maintenance) of Leisure Services.
5. Pay Request from Hall & Hall Engineers, Inc. for the Youth Ballfields 2019 (Cedar River Park) for the amount of $3,733.50.
6. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the Well 5 Reconfiguration 2022 for the amount of $8,602.45.
7. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the WPC Facility Improvements 2020 for the amount of $51,022.19.
8. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the SRF Sponsored Project for the amount of $447.36.
9. Pay Request from Minnowa Construction Inc. for the 3rd Street SE Bridge Removal for the amount of $55,377.27.
10. Class C Liquor License for Big Ben Pour House.
11. Class B Native Wine Permit for Tiedt Nursery.
12. Cash Disbursements for November, 2021.
J. Regular Business.
1. Resolution 22-01, a Resolution designating the Bremer County Independent/Waverly Democrat as the official legal newspaper of the City for the year 2022.
2. Resolution 22-02, a Resolution setting Season Pass Prices and Fees for the Golf Course for 2022.
3. Resolution 22-03, a Resolution approving the dissolution of the Ball Diamond Task Force.
4. Approval of the Mayoral Appointment.
5. Approval of the Mayor Pro-Tem.
6. Approval of Council Liaisons to the Boards and Commissions.
K. Reports from Boards and Commissions
1. Board of Adjustment Minutes September 13, 2021
2. Economic Development Commission Minutes October 12, 2021
3. Historic Preservation Commission Minutes October 25, 2021
4. Golf Commission Minutes November 9, 2021
5. Human Equity and Diversity Commission Minutes November 9, 2021
6. Bremer-Waverly Law Board Minutes December 13, 2021
L. Staff Updates
M. City Council Comments
N. Mayor’s Comments
O. Adjournment