A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Approval of Agenda
E. Public Comments on Items Not on the Agenda (Please limit your comments to five
minutes unless additional time is granted by the presiding officer. All remarks shall be
addressed to the Council as a whole and not to any individual member.)
F. Consent Calendar (The following items will be acted upon by voice vote on a single motion without separate discussion, unless someone from the Council or public requests that a specific item be considered separately.)
1. Set the Public Hearing date on the Status of Funded Activities for the City of Waverly CDBG Owner-Occupied Housing Rehabilitation Program for October 4, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall.
2. Pay Request from Baker Enterprises for the Eagle Ridge Drive & Cul-De-Sac Extension for the amount of $137,886.39.
3. Pay Request from Cresco Building Service, Inc. for the Public Services Center North Addition 2021 for the amount of $242,549.25.
4. Pay Request from Chosen Valley Testing, Inc. for the Public Services Center North Addition for the amount of $1,746.00.
5. Pay Request from Lodge Construction, Inc. for the 1st Street NW Reconstruction 2021 for the amount of $129,374.77.
6. Pay Request from Gridor Constr. Inc. for the WPC Facility Improvements 2020 for the amount of $605,343.80.
7. Pay Request from Farnsworth Group for the Public Services Center- North Addition 2021 for the amount of $3,618.46.
8. Pay Request from Farnsworth Group for the 1st Street NE Building Renovations for the amount of $5,145.63.
9. Class C Liquor License for East Bremer Diner.
10. Class B Beer Permit for Waverly Oktoberfest.
11. Cash Disbursements for August, 2021.
G. Regular Business.
1. Resolution 21-139, a Resolution accepting the Project #5 of the Waverly CDBG Housing Rehabilitation Program as complete and approving final pay request.
2. Resolution 21-140, a Resolution approving the purchase of eight (8) Lorell model LLR 59519 mid-back chairs for the Waverly Municipal Airport.
3. Third and Final Reading of Ordinance 1094, an Ordinance amending the Zoning Map of the City of Waverly for the rezoning of Parcel ID 0901403009 located at 2203 East Bremer Avenue and Parcel ID 0901426006 from C-2 (Commercial District) and A-1 (Agricultural District) to M-2 (Heavy Industrial District).
H. Reports from Boards and Commissions
1. Monthly Financials August, 2021
2. Bremer-Waverly Law Board Minutes August 9, 2021
3. Airport Commission Minutes August 12, 2021
I. Staff Updates
J. City Council Comments
K. Mayor’s Comments
L. Adjournment