A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Approval of Agenda
E. Approval of Minutes
F. Guest Councilperson
G. Public Comments on Items Not on the Agenda (Please limit your comments to five minutes unless additional time is granted by the presiding officer. All remarks shall be addressed to the Council as a whole and not to any individual member.)
H. Consent Calendar (The following items will be acted upon by voice vote on a single motion without separate discussion, unless someone from the Council or public requests that a specific item be considered separately.)
- Approve the purchase of a Lely WFR Tow-Behind Fertilizer Spreader from Davis Equipment Corp. — Turfwerks of Johnston, Iowa in the amount of $5,940.00 for the Athletic Fields Maintenance Department.
- Approve the purchase of a 2021 Toro Zmaster 4000 Series 60” Zero Turn Mower from MTI Distributing of Grimes, Iowa in the amount of $8,399.00 for the Athletic Fields Maintenance Department.
- Approve the purchase of a 2021 Cushman Hauler 1200 Utility Vehicle from Golf Cars of Iowa of Pleasant Hill, Iowa in the amount of $9,914.00 for the Athletic Fields Maintenance Department.
- Approve the purchase of a 2022 ½-Ton 4x4 Pickup Truck from Roling Ford, LLC of Shell Rock, Iowa for the total purchase price of $34,644.00 for the Water and Sewer Line Maintenance Division.
- Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the 3rd Street SE Bridge Removal for the amount of $2,379.59.
- Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the WPC Facility Improvements 2020 for the amount of $60,117.95.
- Pay Request from Farnsworth Group for the Public Services Center- North Addition 2021 for the amount of $2,824.64.
- Pay Request from Farnsworth Group for the 1st Street NE Building Renovations for the amount of $3,258.42.
- Pay Request from Cardinal Construction Inc. for the South Riverside Park & Shelter 2020 for the amount of $15,057.00.
- Pay Request from Building & Grounds, LLC for the South Riverside Plaza 2021 for the amount of $78,361.00.
- Pay Request from TEAM Services, Inc. for 1st Street NW Reconstruction 2021 for the amount of $1,788.45.
- Pay Request from Hall & Hall Engineers, Inc. for the Youth Ballfields 2019 (Cedar River Park) for the amount of $5,539.90.
- Pay Request from Waverly Utilities for the Cedar River Park Utility Installation for the amount of $23,755.90.
- Pay Request from Snyder & Associates for the Cedar Lane Reconstruction for the amount of $3,305.25.
- Pay Request from Baker Enterprises for the Eagle Ridge Drive & Cul-De-Sac Extension 2021 for the amount of $30,003.23.
- Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the Cedar River Trail Bridge for the amount of $3,406.72.
- Special Class C Liquor License for Wartburg College.
- Class B Wine Permit addition for Kwik Star #752.
- Class C Liquor License for Z’s Pizza & Diner.
I. Regular Business.
- Resolution 21-157, a Resolution approving contract with MSA Planning and Design Studio for a city Comprehensive Plan, Bike and Pedestrian Trail Plan and Park and Open Space Plan, including a master plan for Memorial Park.
- Resolution 21-151, a Resolution approving Contract, Bonds, and Certificate of Insurance from Minnowa Construction, Inc. for the 3rd Street SE Bridge Removal 2021 project and authorizing the Mayor to sign the contract.
- Resolution 21-152, a Resolution approving Amendment No. 1 to the Professional Services Agreement for construction phase engineer services for the 3rd Street SE Bridge Removal 2021 project.
- Resolution 21-153, a Resolution approving the Final Assessment Schedule for the 1st Street NW Reconstruction 2021 project.
- Resolution 21-154, a Resolution approving Contract and Certificate of Insurance from Mehmen Monument Sales for the Cemetery Monument Restoration 2021 project and authorizing the Mayor to sign the contract.
- Resolution 21-155, a Resolution approving Contract and Certificate of Insurance from Yoder Construction of NE Iowa, LLC for the Park Shelters Roof Replacement project and authorizing the Mayor to sign the contract.
- Resolution 21-156, a Resolution accepting the Living Roadway Trust Fund (LRTF) grant funds to be used towards the purchase of a No-Till Drill Seeder for the Vegetation Management Division of Leisure Services.
- Resolution 21-158, a Resolution to publish Notice of Intent to accept an offer to purchase three (3) parcels of land owned by the City of Waverly and setting a Public Hearing to accept an offer for the purchase of land.
J. Reports from Boards and Commissions
Leisure Services Commission Minutes August 19, 2021
Golf Commission Minutes September 14, 2021
K. Staff Updates
L. City Council Comments
M. Mayor’s Comments
N. Adjournment