A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Approval of Agenda
E. Approval of Minutes
F. Public Hearing
1. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing to set the Maximum Property Tax Dollars for the City’s Proposed Fiscal Year 2022-23 Budget.
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Approve Resolution 22-17, approving the Maximum Property Tax Dollars from Certain Levies for the City’s Proposed Fiscal Year 2022-23 Budget.
1a. Set the Public Hearing date for the Fiscal Year 2023 Budget for March 7, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall.
2. This is the date, time and place for a Public Hearing on a Resolution to approve the sale of three (3) parcels of land owned by the City of Waverly.
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Approve Resolution 22-18, approving the sale of three (3) parcels of land described as Parcel M (Parcel # 0904300015) and Parcel N (Parcel # 0904300013) and Parcel “O” (Parcel # 0904300016) owned by the City of Waverly for the sum of $1,855,877.00 to the buyer Waverly Holdings, LLC, of Waverly, Iowa.
3. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing for the Downtown Alley Reconstruction 2022 project Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract, and Estimated Cost.
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Approve Resolution 22-19, approving Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract, and Estimated Cost of $52,378.00 for the Downtown Alley Reconstruction 2022 project.
3a. Resolution 22-20, a Resolution awarding Contract for the Downtown Alley Reconstruction 2022 project.
4. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing for the Cedar Lane Reconstruction project Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract, and Estimated Construction Cost.
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Approve Resolution 22-21, approving Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract, and Estimated Construction Cost of $983,714.00 for the Cedar Lane Reconstruction project.
4a. Resolution 22-22, a Resolution awarding Contract for the Cedar Lane Reconstruction project.
5. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing for the Well 5 Reconfiguration 2022 project Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract, and Estimated Cost.
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Approve Resolution 22-23, approving Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract, and Estimated Cost of $135,770.00 for the Well 5 Reconfiguration 2022 project.
5a. Resolution 22-24, a Resolution awarding Contract for the Well 5 Reconfiguration 2022 project.
6. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing on Ordinance 1098, an Ordinance amending Chapter 105, Traffic Code, by repealing and replacing Section 105.10, Off-Road Utility Vehicles, of the Waverly Municipal Code.
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Approve Second Reading of Ordinance 1098, an Ordinance amending Chapter 105, Traffic Code, by repealing and replacing Section 105.10, Off-Road Utility Vehicles, of the Waverly Municipal Code.
G. Public Comments on Items Not on the Agenda (Please limit your comments to five minutes unless additional time is granted by the presiding officer. All remarks shall be addressed to the Council as a whole and not to any individual member.)
H. Consent Calendar (The following items will be acted upon by voice vote on a single motion without separate discussion, unless someone from the Council or public requests that a specific item be considered separately.)
1. Approve the purchase of a 2022 Dumping Flatbed with Chipper Box from Don’s Truck Sales, Inc. of Fairbank, Iowa in the amount of $31,750.00.
2. Pay Request from Construction Materials Testing for the Airport Taxiway Connector 2022 Extension 2018 for the amount of $8,305.00.
3. Pay Request from Farnsworth Group for the Public Services Center- North Addition 2021 for the amount of $1,914.39.
4. Pay Request from Farnsworth Group for the 1st Street NE Building Renovations for the amount of $5,520.53.
5. Pay Request from Gridor Construction, Inc. for the WPC Facility Improvements 2020 for the amount of $853,561.70.
6. Pay Request from Hall & Hall Engineers, Inc. for the Youth Ballfields 2019 (Cedar River Park) for the amount of $1,567.50.
7. Pay Request from McClure Engineering Co. for the Airport Taxiway Connector 2022 for the amount of $8,241.00.
8. Pay Request from MSA Professional Services, Inc. for the Waverly Comprehensive Plan, Bike & Pedestrian Trail Plan, and Park & Open Space Plan Project for the amount of $16,000.00.
9. Class C Liquor License for Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar.
10. Special Class C Liquor License for Get Roasted Coffee Company.
11. Cash Disbursements for January, 2022.
I. Regular Business.
1. Review the Historic Preservation 2021 Certified Local Government Annual Report.
2. Resolution 22-25, a Resolution approving a Plat of Survey to create Parcel F located at 2219 Aspen Avenue, Waverly, Iowa.
3. Resolution 22-26, a Resolution approving completion of the Eagle Ridge Drive project, paragraphs 1 through 5 of the Development Agreement with Echo Development Group, LLC, and releasing the Irrevocable Letter of Credit.
4. Resolution 22-27, a Resolution approving the purchase of a 2021 F450 Life Line Ambulance for Waverly Health Center’s Ambulance Services.
5. First Reading of Ordinance 1099, an Ordinance amending the Zoning Map of the City of Waverly for the rezoning of Parcel ID 1006353024 from C-2 (Commercial District) to M-1 (Light Industrial District) and setting a public hearing for March 7, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall.
J. Reports from Boards and Commissions
1. Bremer-Waverly Law Board Minutes January 10, 2022
2. Economic Development Commission Minutes January 11, 2022
3. Human Equity and Diversity Commission Minutes January 11, 2022
4. Monthly Financials January 2022
5. Senior Calendar February 2022
K. Staff Updates
L. City Council Comments
M. Mayor’s Comments
N. Adjournment