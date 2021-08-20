A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Approval of Agenda
E. Public Comments on Items Not on the Agenda (Please limit your comments to five minutes unless additional time is granted by the presiding officer. All remarks shall be addressed to the Council as a whole and not to any individual member.)
F. Study Session Calendar
1. Planning and Zoning Commission update
G. Reports from Boards and Commissions
1. Economic Development Commission Minutes May 11, 2021
2. Golf Commission Minutes May 11, 2021
3. Leisure Services Commission Minutes May 20, 2021
4. Golf Commission Minutes June 8, 2021
5. Airport Commission Minutes June 10, 2021
6. Bremer-Waverly Law Board Minutes July 12, 2021
7. Human Equity & Diversity Commission Minutes July 13, 2021
H. Staff Updates
I. City Council Comments
J. Mayor’s Comments
K. Adjournment