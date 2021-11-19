A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Approval of Agenda
E. Public Comments on Items Not on the Agenda (Please limit your comments to five minutes unless additional time is granted by the presiding officer. All remarks shall be addressed to the Council as a whole and not to any individual member.)
F. Study Session Calendar
1. Airport Commission Update
2. Review the 2021 Cedar River Rail Trail Bridge Inspection Report
3. Pre-Budget/Infrastructure Planning
G. Reports from Boards and Commissions
1. Airport Commission Minutes September 9, 2021
2. Golf Commission Minutes October 12, 2021
H. Staff Updates
I. City Council Comments
J. Mayor’s Comments
K. Executive Session
1. To discuss the purchase or sale of particular real estate only where premature disclosure could be reasonably expected to increase the price the governmental body would have to pay for that property or reduce the price the governmental body would receive for that property.
L. Adjournment