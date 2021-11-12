A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Approval of Agenda
E. Approval of Minutes
F. Oath of Office
G. Public Comments on Items Not on the Agenda (Please limit your comments to five minutes unless additional time is granted by the presiding officer. All remarks shall be addressed to the Council as a whole and not to any individual member.)
H. Consent Calendar (The following items will be acted upon by voice vote on a single motion without separate discussion, unless someone from the Council or public requests that a specific item be considered separately.)
1. Setting a Public Hearing on the disbursement of the 2021 American Rescue Plan funds for December 6, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall.
2. Pay Request from Black Hawk Roof Company for the 1st Street NE Building Renovations- Roof Core Sampling for the amount of $250.00.
3. Pay Request from Snyder & Associates for the Traffic Study 2020 for the amount of $8,470.00.
4. Pay Request from Cardinal Construction Inc. for the South Riverside Park & Shelter 2020 for the amount of $5,888.70.
5. Pay Request from Gridor Construction Inc. for the WPC Facility Improvements 2020 for the amount of $846,519.35.
6. Pay Request from Cresco Building Service for the Public Services Center North Addition 2021 for the amount of $272,555.95.
7. Pay Request from Align Architecture & Planning, PLC for the South Riverside Plaza for the amount of $4,288.60.
8. Pay Request from Building & Grounds, LLC for the South Riverside Park & Plaza for the amount of $46,795.00.
9. Class C Liquor License for Prairie Links Golf & Event Center.
10. Class E Liquor License for Hy-Vee.
11. Class B Wine Permit for Get Roasted Coffee Company.
I. Regular Business.
1. Resolution 21-159, a Resolution approving the Support and Financial Commitment from the City of Waverly for the Main Street Program in Waverly, Iowa.
2. Resolution 21-160, a Resolution approving clarification of a Maintenance Agreement with Clayton Flaig.
3. Resolution 21-161, a Resolution setting a Public Hearing for the vacation of the alley to the north of 111 6th Street NW and conveyance to the adjoining property owners for December 6, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall.
4. Resolution 21-162, a Resolution approving the City of Waverly’s participation in and approval of settlements that would resolve all opioid litigation by states and local subdivisions against various defendants.
5. Resolution 21-163, a Resolution accepting the Citywide Asphalt Patching- Fall 2021 project as complete and approving Pay Estimate No. 1 as the final pay request.
6. Resolution 21-164, a Resolution accepting certification filed by the Finance Director to the Bremer County Auditor detailing the amount of new loans, advances, and indebtedness which qualify for payment from Tax Increment Revenues of the Waverly Unified Urban Renewal Plan.
6a. The Fiscal Year 2021 State Urban Renewal Report.
7. Resolution 21-165, a Resolution approving the Street Finance Report for FY 2021.
8. Resolution 21-166, a Resolution fixing December 6, 2021 at 7:00 P.M. in the Council Chambers of City Hall as the date, time, and place for a Public Hearing on the proposition to authorize a lease agreement payable from the General Fund in the principal amount of not to exceed $400,000 for personal property for use by the City, and providing for publication of notice thereof.
9. Public Works Director staff appointment for the City.
10. Ordinance 1095, an Ordinance amending Chapter 4 of the Waverly Municipal Code establishing and describing Wards of the City of Waverly, establishing and describing Precincts of the City of Waverly, and Setting December 6, 2021 at 7:00 P.M. in the Council Chambers of City Hall as the date, time, and place for a Public Hearing.
11. First Reading of Ordinance 1096, an Ordinance Adopting the “City Code of the City of Waverly, Iowa” and Setting December 6, 2021 at 7:00 P.M. in the Council Chambers of City Hall as the date, time, and place for a Public Hearing.
J. Reports from Boards and Commissions
1. Library Board of Trustees Minutes August 10, 2021
2. Historic Preservation Commission Minutes August 23, 2021
3. Library Board of Trustees Minutes September 14, 2021
4. Historic Preservation Commission Minutes September 27, 2021
5. Bremer-Waverly Law Board Minutes October 11, 2021
6. Library Board of Trustees Minutes October 12, 2021
7. Senior Calendar November, 2021
8. City of Waverly State Annual Financial Report FY2021
K. Staff Updates
L. City Council Comments
M. Mayor’s Comments
N. Adjournment