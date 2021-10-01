A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Approval of Agenda
E. Approval of Minutes
F. Guest Councilperson
The Guest Councilmember for October will be Connor Moore.
G. Public Hearing
1. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing on the Status of Funded Activities for the City of Waverly CDBG Owner-Occupied Housing Rehabilitation Program.
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed.
2. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing for the 3rd Street SE Bridge Removal 2021 project Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract, and Estimated Construction Cost.
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Approve Resolution 21-141, approving Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract, and Estimated Construction Cost of $165,300.41 for the 3rd Street SE Bridge Removal 2021 project.
2a. Resolution 21-142, a Resolution awarding Contract for the 3rd Street SE Bridge
Removal 2021 project.
H. Public Comments on Items Not on the Agenda (Please limit your comments to five
minutes unless additional time is granted by the presiding officer. All remarks shall be
addressed to the Council as a whole and not to any individual member.)
I. Consent Calendar (The following items will be acted upon by voice vote on a single motion without separate discussion, unless someone from the Council or public requests that a specific item be considered separately.)
1. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the 3rd Street SE Bridge Removal for the amount of $3,010.08.
2. Pay Request from Hall & Hall Engineers, Inc. for the Youth Ballfields 2019 (Cedar River Park) for the amount of $6,225.30.
3. Pay Request from Snyder & Associates for the Traffic Study 2020 for the amount of $15,397.00.
4. Pay Request from Cardinal Construction Inc. for the Cedar River Park Phase 2 for the amount of $27,000.00.
5. Class E Liquor License for Fareway Stores, Inc. #561.
6. Class B Beer Permit for Bremer Brewing Company.
7. Class C Liquor License for Pokys.
J. Regular Business.
1. Resolution 21-143, a Resolution approving a contract between the City of Waverly and Waverly Police Protective Association.
2. Update on the Purchase of a Library Outreach Vehicle
3. Resolution 21-144, a Resolution approving the purchase of an Ibak T66 camera system, associated equipment and job trailer retrofit from Mid-Iowa Solid Waste Co. Inc. for the Sewer Line Maintenance Department.
4. Resolution 21-145, a Resolution approving an agreement with Terracon Consultants Inc. of Cedar Falls, Iowa for an asbestos survey of the 117 1st Street NE Building.
5. Resolution 21-146, a Resolution approving the hiring of Black Hawk Roofing Company Inc. of Cedar Falls, Iowa to take core samples of the membrane roofing system on the 117 1st Street NE Building.
6. Resolution 21-147, a Resolution awarding the Citywide Asphalt Patching-Fall 2021 project.
7. Approval of the Mayoral Appointment.
K. Reports from Boards and Commissions
1. Leisure Services Commission Minutes June 17, 2021
2. Golf Commission Minutes August 10, 2021
3. Human Equity and Diversity Commission Minutes August 10, 2021
L. Staff Updates
M. City Council Comments
N. Mayor’s Comments
O. Executive Session
1. To discuss the purchase or sale of particular real estate only where premature disclosure could be reasonably expected to increase the price the governmental body would have to pay for that property or reduce the price the governmental body would receive for that property.
2. To discuss strategy with counsel in matters that are presently in litigation or where litigation is imminent where its disclosure would be likely to prejudice or disadvantage the position of the governmental body in that litigation.
P. Adjournment