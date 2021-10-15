A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Approval of Agenda
E. Approval of Minutes
F. Public Comments on Items Not on the Agenda (Please limit your comments to five minutes unless additional time is granted by the presiding officer. All remarks shall be addressed to the Council as a whole and not to any individual member.)
G. Consent Calendar (The following items will be acted upon by voice vote on a single motion without separate discussion, unless someone from the Council or public requests that a specific item be considered separately.)
1. Approve the purchase of a 2022 Ford F-350 Cab and Chassis from Don’s Truck Sales, Inc. of Fairbank, Iowa in the amount of $33,270.00 for the Vegetation Management Department.
2. Pay Request from Chosen Valley Testing, Inc. for the Public Services Center North Addition for the amount of $900.00.
3. Pay Request from Gridor Constr. Inc. for the WPC Facility Improvements 2020 for the amount of $932,923.75.
4. Pay Request from Snyder & Associates for the Cedar Lane Reconstruction for the amount of $11,590.25.
5. Pay Request from Snyder & Associates for the 4th Street SW & 10th Street SW Reconstruction 2020 for the amount of $3,020.72.
6. Pay Request from Cresco Building Service, Inc. for the Public Services Center North Addition 2021 for the amount of $174,564.40.
7. Pay Request from Peterson Contractors, Inc. for the Cedar Lane Reconstruction for the amount of $146,428.37.
8. Pay Request from Baker Enterprises for the Eagle Ridge Drive & Cul-De-Sac Extension 2021 for the amount of $213,857.40.
9. Class C Beer Permit for Kwik Star #752.
10. Class C Liquor License for The Beach House.
11. Cash Disbursements for September, 2021.
H. Regular Business.
1. Resolution 21-149, a Resolution approving the purchase of a 2021 Kage KBBS12-XL SnowStorm plow system (snow box & blade) from Star Equipment for the Public Services Department.
2. Approval of the Mayoral Appointments.
I. Reports from Boards and Commissions
1. Monthly Financials September, 2021
2. Bremer-Waverly Law Board Minutes September 13, 2021
3. Senior Calendar October, 2021
J. Staff Updates
K. City Council Comments
L. Mayor’s Comments
M. Executive Session
1. To evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose appointment, hiring, performance or discharge is being considered when necessary to prevent needless and irreparable injury to that individual’s reputation and that individual requests a closed session.
H. Regular Business continued
3. Resolution 21-150, a Resolution approving City Administrator’s recommendation for personnel action and authorizing immediate implementation.
N. Adjournment