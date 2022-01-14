A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Approval of Agenda
E. Approval of Minutes
F. Presentation of Certificate of Appreciation
G. Public Hearing
1. This is the date, time and place for the continuation of the December 6, 2021 Public Hearing on a Resolution to accept an offer to purchase three (3) parcels of land owned by the City of Waverly.
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments,
the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Approve Resolution 22-04, authorizing the sale of three (3) parcels of land described as Parcel M (Parcel # 0904300015) and Parcel N (Parcel # 0904300013) and Parcel “O” (Parcel # 0904300016) owned by the City of Waverly for the sum of $1,855,877.00 to the buyer Waverly Holdings, LLC, of Waverly, Iowa.
H. Public Comments on Items Not on the Agenda (Please limit your comments to five minutes unless additional time is granted by the presiding officer. All remarks shall be addressed to the Council as a whole and not to any individual member.)
I. Consent Calendar (The following items will be acted upon by voice vote on a single motion without separate discussion, unless someone from the Council or public requests that a specific item be considered separately.)
1. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the 3rd Street SE Bridge Removal for the amount of $3,973.28.
2. Pay Request from Building & Grounds, LLC for the South Riverside Plaza 2021 for the amount of $31,669.00.
3. Pay Request from Cardinal Construction Inc. for the South Riverside Park & Shelter 2020 for the amount of $4,774.50.
4. Pay Request from Nagle Signs Inc. for the Park Signs for the amount of $27,906.20.
5. Pay Request from Gridor Construction, Inc. for the WPC Facility Improvements 2020 for the amount of $932,314.80.
6. Pay Request from Pit Pros, Inc. for the Fall 2021 Sludge Hauling and Disposal for the amount of $39,568.07
7. Class C Liquor License for Waverly Area Veterans Post.
8. Class C Liquor License for Joe’s Knight Hawk.
J. Regular Business.
1. Review of FY 2021 City of Waverly Audit by Chad Regnier from Williams & Company P.C.
2. Presentation by Kristofer Orth from the Farnsworth Group on the 117 1st Street NE Building.
3. Resolution 22-05, a Resolution approving Change Order No. 1 and approving Pay Application No. 11 for the Public Services Center- North Addition 2021 project.
4. Resolution 22-06, a Resolution approving Change Order No. 1, accepting the 3rd Street SE Bridge Removal 2021 project as complete, and approving Pay Estimate No. 3 as the final pay request.
5. Resolution 22-07, a Resolution directing City Staff to prepare an amendment to the Waverly City Code that would permit vehicles known as Utility Task Vehicles or UTVs to be operated on public streets by licensed drivers within the City of Waverly.
6. Resolution 22-08, a Resolution approving Lease Agreements between the City of Waverly and Lonnie Even, James Janssen, and William Lowe for property adjacent to the Airport.
K. Reports from Boards and Commissions
1. Human Equity and Diversity Commission Minutes December 14, 2021
2. Monthly Financials October 2021
3. Monthly Financials November 2021
4. Monthly Financials December 2021
5. Leisure Services Commission Minutes November 18, 2021
6. Senior Calendar January 2022
L. Staff Updates
M. City Council Comments
N. Mayor’s Comments
O. Adjournment