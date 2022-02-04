A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Approval of Agenda
E. Approval of Minutes
F. Guest Councilperson
G. Public Comments on Items Not on the Agenda (Please limit your comments to five minutes unless additional time is granted by the presiding officer. All remarks shall be addressed to the Council as a whole and not to any individual member.)
H. Consent Calendar (The following items will be acted upon by voice vote on a single motion without separate discussion, unless someone from the Council or public requests that a specific item be considered separately.)
1. Set the Public Hearing date to set the maximum property tax levy for the Fiscal Year 2022-23 Budget for February 21, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall.
2. Set the Public Hearing date for March 21, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall to review the Bituminous Seal Coat Program 2022 project Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract and Estimated Cost.
3. Purchase of a computer bundle for 2022 from BerganKDV of Waterloo, Iowa for a total of $39,765.00 for the City of Waverly departments.
4. Pay Request from Farnsworth Group for the Public Services Center- North Addition 2021 for the amount of $4,773.20.
5. Pay Request from Farnsworth Group for the 1st Street NE Building Renovations for the amount of $2,860.42.
6. Pay Request from Hall & Hall Engineers, Inc. for the Youth Ballfields 2019 (Cedar River Park) for the amount of $4,171.70.
7. Pay Request from McClure Engineering Co. for the Airport Taxiway Connector 2022 for the amount of $8,253.00.
8. Pay Request from Snyder & Associates for the Traffic Study 2020 for the amount of $4,522.72.
9. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the Well 5 Reconfiguration 2022 for the amount of $6,074.85.
10. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the WPC Facility Improvements 2020 for the amount of $19,243.92.
11. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the 3rd Street SE Bridge Removal for the amount of $4,799.58.
12. Class E Liquor License for Casey’s General Store #3763.
13. Ownership update for Casey’s General Store #3763.
14. Class C Beer Permit for Kwik Star #707.
15. Class B Beer Permit for Bremer County Fair Association.
16. Class C Liquor License for Tapatio Mexican Grill.
17. Cash Disbursements for December, 2021.
I. Regular Business.
1. Resolution 22-09, a Resolution in support of Local Option Sales and Services Tax Election for Bremer County.
2. Resolution 22-10, a Resolution approving a Plat of Survey to create Parcel G located at 2574 Cottage Avenue, Janesville, Iowa.
3. Resolution 22-11, a Resolution approving a Plat of Survey to create Parcel BB and Parcel CC located at 940 Cedar Lane, Waverly, Iowa.
4. Resolution 22-12, a Resolution approving Amendment No. 1 to the Professional Services Agreement with WHKS & Co. of Mason City, Iowa for the Rolling Prairie Trail Extension 2021 project.
5. Resolution 22-13, a Resolution approving Iowa DOT Change Order No. 1, accepting the 1st Street NW Reconstruction 2021 project as complete, approving Pay Estimate No. 2a, and approving Pay Estimate No. 5 as the final pay request.
6. Resolution 22-14, a Resolution approving an Agreement between the City of Waverly and Modern Design Architects for design work for improving and remodeling the north section of the Parks Maintenance Building.
7. Resolution 22-15, a Resolution approving the purchase of a new vinyl split rail fence from American Fence Company for the Waverly Municipal Golf Course.
8. Resolution 22-16, a Resolution proposing the sale of three (3) parcels of land owned by the City of Waverly and setting a Public Hearing for February 21, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall.
9. First Reading of Ordinance 1098, an Ordinance amending Chapter 105, Traffic Code, by repealing and replacing Section 105.10, Off-Road Utility Vehicles, of the Waverly Municipal Code and Setting February 21, 2022 at 7:00 P.M. in the Council Chambers of City Hall as the date, time, and place for a Public Hearing.
J. Reports from Boards and Commissions
1. Golf Commission Minutes December 14, 2021
2. Bremer-Waverly Law Board Minutes January 10, 2022
K. Staff Updates
L. City Council Comments
M. Mayor’s Comments
N. Adjournment