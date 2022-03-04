A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Approval of Agenda
E. Approval of Minutes
F. Guest Councilperson
The Guest Councilmember for March will be Nick Joss.
G. Public Hearing
1. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing on the proposed Budget for Fiscal Year 2022-23.
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
1a. Resolution 22-34, a Resolution authorizing the City of Waverly to contribute funds to various non-governmental entities identified through the budget process and setting forth the defined public benefit for the expenditures approved in the budget for fiscal year 2022-2023.
1b. Resolution 22-28, a Resolution adopting the Budget Fiscal Year 2022-23.
2. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing on an Ordinance amending the Zoning Map of the City of Waverly for the rezoning of Parcel ID 1006353024 from C-2 (Commercial District) to M-1 (Light Industrial District.)
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Approve Second Reading of Ordinance 1099, an Ordinance amending the Zoning Map of the City of Waverly for the rezoning of Parcel ID 1006353024 from C-2 (Commercial District) to M-1 (Light Industrial District).
H. Proclamation.
1. Proclamation for World Water Day.
I. Public Comments on Items Not on the Agenda (Please limit your comments to five minutes unless additional time is granted by the presiding officer. All remarks shall be addressed to the Council as a whole and not to any individual member.)
J. Consent Calendar (The following items will be acted upon by voice vote on a single motion without separate discussion, unless someone from the Council or public requests that a specific item be considered separately.)
1. Pay Request from Snyder & Associates for the Traffic Study 2020 for the amount of $727.11.
2. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the Well 5 Reconfiguration 2022 for the amount of $1,050.94.
3. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the WPC Facility Improvements 2020 for the amount of $18,369.11.
4. Ownership update for Hy-Vee, Inc.
K. Regular Business.
1. Resolution 22-29, a Resolution approving a Preliminary and Final Plat for the proposed B.W. Jensen Addition.
2. Resolution 22-30, a Resolution approving the bid, contract, and certificate of insurance for the construction of new fence in Harlington Cemetery and fence repair in Memorial Park and authorizing the Mayor to sign the contract.
3. Resolution 22-31, a Resolution approving a quote for the spraying and fertilization in Harlington Cemetery and authorizing the Mayor to sign the agreement.
4. Resolution 22-32, a Resolution approving contract extensions for annual elevator inspections at the Waverly Fire Station and at the Water Sewage Treatment Plant.
5. Resolution 22-33, a Resolution approving Change Order No. 2 to the WPC Facility Improvements 2020 project.
6. Third and Final Reading of Ordinance 1098, an Ordinance amending Chapter 105, Traffic Code, by repealing and replacing Section 105.10, Off-Road Utility Vehicles, of the Waverly Municipal Code.
7. Approval of the Mayoral Appointments.
L. Reports from Boards and Commissions
1. Leisure Services Commission Minutes January 6, 2022
2. Board of Adjustment Minutes January 10, 2022
M. Staff Updates
N. City Council Comments
O. Mayor’s Comments
P. Adjournment