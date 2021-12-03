A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Approval of Agenda
E. Approval of Minutes
F. Guest Councilperson
The Guest Councilmember for December will be Gretchen Ellerbroek.
G. Public Hearing
1. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing of a Resolution approving a resolution for the vacation of the alley to the north of 111 6th Street NW and conveyance to the adjoining property owners.
Approve Resolution 21-167, approving for the vacation of the alley to the north of 111 6th Street NW and conveyance to Randel J. Dillavou by quit claim deed for the cost of publication and recording documents on the condition that the City obtain a public utility easement on the parcel.
2. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing of a Resolution approving of the allocation of the 2021 American Rescue Plan funds for the City of Waverly.
Approve Resolution 21-168, approving of the allocation of the 2021 American Rescue Plan funds for the City of Waverly.
3. This is the date, time and place for a Public Hearing on a Resolution instituting proceedings to take additional action for the authorization and issuance of a Lease Agreement payable from the General Fund in the principal amount of not to exceed $400,000.00 for personal property for use by the City.
Approve Resolution 21-169, approving instituting proceedings to take additional action for the authorization and issuance of a Lease Agreement payable from the General Fund in the principal amount of not to exceed $400,000.00 for personal property for use by the City.
3a. Resolution 21-170, a Resolution authorizing action for a Lease Agreement payable from the General Fund in the principal amount of $315,000.00 for personal property for use by the City.
4. This is the date, time and place for a Public Hearing on a Resolution to accept an offer to purchase three (3) parcels of land owned by the City of Waverly.
Approve Resolution 21-171, accepting an offer to purchase three (3) parcels of land described as Parcel M (Parcel # 0904300015) and Parcel N (Parcel # 0904300013) and Parcel “O” (Parcel # 0904300016) owned by the City of Waverly.
5. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing on Ordinance 1095, an Ordinance amending Chapter 4 of the Waverly Municipal Code repealing and replacing Sections 4.020, 4.030, 4.040, 4.050, and 4.060 establishing new legal boundaries for Wards and Precincts 1-5 of the City of Waverly.
Approve Second Reading of Ordinance 1095, an Ordinance amending Chapter 4 of the Waverly Municipal Code repealing and replacing Sections 4.020, 4.030, 4.040, 4.050, and 4.060 establishing new legal boundaries for Wards and Precincts 1-5 of the City of Waverly.
5a. Approve to suspend the rules and move directly to the Third and Final Reading.
5b. Third and Final Reading of Ordinance 1095, an Ordinance amending Chapter 4 of the Waverly Municipal Code repealing and replacing Sections 4.020, 4.030, 4.040, 4.050, and 4.060 establishing new legal boundaries for Wards and Precincts 1-5 of the City of Waverly.
5c. Resolution 21-172, a Resolution authorizing the City Attorney to submit the adopted maps to the Bremer County Auditor and the Iowa Secretary of State.
6. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing on Ordinance 1097, an Ordinance amending Chapter 3, City Limits, of the Waverly Municipal Code.
Approve Second Reading of Ordinance 1097, an Ordinance amending Chapter 3, City Limits, of the Waverly Municipal Code.
6a. Approve to suspend the rules and move directly to the Third and Final Reading.
6b. Third and Final Reading of Ordinance 1097, an Ordinance amending Chapter 3, City Limits, of the Waverly Municipal Code.
7. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing on Ordinance 1096, an Ordinance Adopting the “City Code of the City of Waverly, Iowa”.
Approve Second Reading of Ordinance 1096, an Ordinance Adopting the “City Code of the City of Waverly, Iowa”.
H. Public Comments on Items Not on the Agenda (Please limit your comments to five minutes unless additional time is granted by the presiding officer. All remarks shall be addressed to the Council as a whole and not to any individual member.)
I. Consent Calendar (The following items will be acted upon by voice vote on a single motion without separate discussion, unless someone from the Council or public requests that a specific item be considered separately.)
1. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the SRF Sponsored Project for the amount of $566.72.
2. Pay Request from Chosen Valley Testing, Inc. for the Public Services Center- North Addition for the amount of $2,624.00.
3. Pay Request from Peterson Contractors, Inc. for the Cedar Lane Reconstruction-Culvert Replacement for the amount of $147,875.32.
4. Pay Request from Hall & Hall Engineers, Inc. for the Youth Ballfields 2019 (Cedar River Park) for the amount of $8,610.06.
5. Pay Request from Farnsworth Group for the 1st Street NE Building Renovations for the amount of $1,740.00.
6. Pay Request from Farnsworth Group for the Public Services Center- North Addition 2021 for the amount of $3,339.04.
7. Pay Request from Cardinal Construction for the Cedar River Park Phase 2 for the amount of $200,160.15.
8. Class C Liquor License for The Dirty Dog American Bar & Grill.
9. Special Class C Liquor License for Asian Garden.
10. Cash Disbursements for October, 2021.
J. Regular Business.
1. Resolution 21-173, a Resolution awarding an Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation Contract to Glidewell Contracting for Project #6 of the Waverly CDBG Housing Rehabilitation Program.
2. Resolution 21-160, a Resolution approving clarification of a Maintenance Agreement with Clayton Flaig.
3. Resolution 21-174, a Resolution approving an amendment to the Development Agreement and approving of City application for the IEDA Downtown Housing Grant Program for theater building redevelopment.
4. Resolution 21-175, a Resolution approving a preliminary plat for a proposed subdivision for Anna Estates Subdivision consisting of a mix of single-family cluster development and two-family residential condominium development for property located north of Eisenach Village.
5. Resolution 21-176, a Resolution approving Amendment No. 1 to the Professional Services Agreement with Hall & Hall Engineering for the Youth Ballfield Sports Complex 2020 project.
6. Resolution 21-177, a Resolution approving Change Order No. 2 to the Cedar River Park Bid Package 2- Ball Field Installation and Paving project.
7. Resolution 21-178, a Resolution approving Change Order No. 2 and Pay Application No. 7 for the Eagle Ridge Drive & Cul-De-Sac Extension project.
8. Resolution 21-179, a Resolution finalizing the installation of RRFB (rectangular rapid flashing beacon) pedestrian crossing signals and approving Pay Estimate No. 1 as the final pay request to KW Electric Inc.
9. Resolution 21-180, a Resolution approving the Waverly Municipal Airport’s Federal Aviation Administration 5-Year Capital Improvement Plan for Federal Fiscal Year 2023-2027.
10. Resolution 21-181, A Resolution approving McClure Engineering Company’s Task Order No. 6 to the On-Call Agreement for Engineering Design Services and the Construction Materials Testing quote for geotechnical investigation services at the Waverly Municipal Airport for the project to Construct Runway 11 Taxiway.
11. Resolution 21-140, a Resolution approving the purchase of eight (8) Lorell model LLR 59519 flipper arm mid-back chairs for the Waverly Municipal Airport.
12. Resolution 21-182, a Resolution approving the City of Waverly participation in the Solid Waste Comprehensive Planning Process and Budget for the Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments (INRCOG) Planning Area (8th Revision).
13. Resolution 21-183, an Ordinance updating the Waverly Municipal Code by adopting a new Zoning Map for the City of Waverly.
14. Cancellation of December 27, 2021 Study Session meeting due to the holiday.
K. Reports from Boards and Commissions
1. Leisure Services Commission Minutes October 21, 2021
L. Staff Updates
M. City Council Comments
N. Mayor’s Comments
O. Adjournment