The Northeast Iowa Community Action Corporation Board of Directors will hold its regular meeting on Monday, July 25, 2022 at the Fayette County Courthouse Lower-Level Breakroom in West Union beginning at 6:00 PM.
Items on the Agenda:
1. Call to order & recite Mission Statement
2. Approve Agenda and 6/27/22 Board Meeting Minutes
3. Finance Committee Report
4. Department Presenters – Courtney Adam/Chrishelle Stravers – HR Director and CFO
5. Approve Updated Incentive Compensation Policy
6. Conflict of Interest Policy & Training
7. Review/Revise Agency Bylaws
8. Community Services Block Grant (CSBG)
9. Head Start
10. FaDSS
11. Transit
12. Election of Officers
13. Update on Non-Profit Innovation Fund for Infrastructure Project and Application (and other Grant Updates)
14. Director’s Report
15. Miscellaneous
16. Schedule Next Meeting Date – September 26, 2022 (Virtual)
17. Adjourn