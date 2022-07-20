The Northeast Iowa Community Action Corporation Board of Directors will hold its regular meeting on Monday, July 25, 2022 at the Fayette County Courthouse Lower-Level Breakroom in West Union beginning at 6:00 PM.

Items on the Agenda:

1. Call to order & recite Mission Statement

2. Approve Agenda and 6/27/22 Board Meeting Minutes

3. Finance Committee Report

4. Department Presenters – Courtney Adam/Chrishelle Stravers – HR Director and CFO

5. Approve Updated Incentive Compensation Policy

6. Conflict of Interest Policy & Training

7. Review/Revise Agency Bylaws

8. Community Services Block Grant (CSBG)

9. Head Start

10. FaDSS

11. Transit

12. Election of Officers

13. Update on Non-Profit Innovation Fund for Infrastructure Project and Application (and other Grant Updates)

14. Director’s Report

15. Miscellaneous

16. Schedule Next Meeting Date – September 26, 2022 (Virtual)

17. Adjourn