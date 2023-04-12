City of Waverly, Iowa
Regular Meeting, City Council
Monday, April 17, 2023
7:00 PM at City Hall
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Approval of Agenda
E. Approval of Minutes
F. Public Hearing
1. This is the date, time, and place for a public hearing on Resolution 23-58 Instituting Proceedings to Take Additional Action and Approving the Reallocation of Certain Unspent Proceeds of the General Obligation Bonds, Series 2019, General Obligation Bonds, Series 2020A and General Obligation Bonds, Series 2021, of the City of Waverly, Iowa.
G. Proclamation
1. Arbor Day
H. Public Comments on Items Not on the Agenda (Please limit your comments to five minutes unless additional time is granted by the presiding officer. All remarks shall be addressed to the Council as a whole and not to any individual member.)
I. Consent Calendar.
1. Pay Request from Lodge Construction, Inc. for the 10th Avenue SW Trail Extension for the amount of $1,455.00.
2. Pay Request from WHKS, Inc. for the Tailrace Wall Removal for the amount of $9,109.20.
3. Pay Request from Cardinal Construction, Inc. for Cedar River Park Phase 3 for the amount of $11,785.21.
4. Pay Request from Mätt Construction, Inc. for the Cedar River Park Phase 3 for the amount of $219,135.55.
5. Pay Request from Steege Construction for the Cedar River Park Phase 2 for the amount of $14,787.70.
6. Pay Request from Steege Construction for the Waverly Parks Maintenance Office Remodel for the amount of $28,271.01.
7. Pay Request from MSA Professional Services, Inc. for the Waverly Comprehensive Plan, Bike & Pedestrian Trail Plan, and Park & Open Space Plan Project for the amount of $20,000.00.
8. Class C Retail Alcohol License for Wooden Foot Saloon.
J. Regular Business.
1. Resolution 23-59, approving Upper Story Façade Improvement Rebates to be paid in this fiscal year (2022-2023).
2. Third and Final Reading of Ordinance 1122, Rescinding the Acceptance of the Dedication of Tagalong Trail and Heritage Hollow as City Streets and Vacating and Conveying the Rights of Way.
3. Resolution 23-60, setting a Bid Letting Date and setting a public hearing for the Reconstruct South T-Hangar Taxilane.
4. Resolution 23-61, awarding the Citywide Asphalt Patching – 2023 project.
5. Resolution 23-62, approving a TEAM Services’ Proposal for Services to provide Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT) concrete plant monitoring and material testing services.
6. Resolution 23-63, approving Contract, Bonds, and Certificate of Insurance from Blacktop Service Co. and authorizing the Mayor to sign the contract for the Bituminous Seal Coat Program — 2023.
7. First Reading of Ordinance 1123, Repealing and Replacing Waverly Municipal Code Chapter 74; Waterworks and setting public hearing.
8. First Reading of Ordinance 1124, Repealing and Replacing Waverly Municipal Code Chapter 75; Wastewater Facilities and setting public hearing.
9. First Reading of Ordinance 1125, Repealing and Replacing Waverly Municipal Code Chapter 78; Water and Sewer Connection Fees and setting a public hearing.
10. Approval of Mayoral Appointments.
K. Reports from Boards and Commissions
L. Staff Updates
M. City Council Comments
N. Mayor Comments
O. Adjournment