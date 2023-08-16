City of Waverly, Iowa
Regular Meeting, City Council
Monday, August 21, 2023
7:00 PM at City Hall
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
1. Beaufore, Birgen, Drenkow, Meyers, Kangas, Rathe, and Schneider
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Approval of Agenda
E. Approval of Minutes
F. Proclamation
1. National Rail Safety Week
G. Public Comments on Items Not on the Agenda (Please limit your comments to five minutes unless additional time is granted by the presiding officer. All remarks shall be addressed to the Council as a whole and not to any individual member.)
H. Consent Calendar.
1. Pay request from McClure Engineering for the Waverly – Construct Taxiway Connector for $5,825,57.
2. Pay Request from McClure Engineering for the Waverly – Reconstruct South T-Hangar Taxilanes CA Services for the amount of $4,063.18.
3. Pay Request Lodge Construction, Inc. for the 10th Avenue SW Trail Extension for the amount of $30,898.72.
4. Special Class C Retail Alcohol License Renewal Application for ChillAxe.
5. Cash Disbursements for July, 2023.
I. Regular Business.
1. Resolution 23-126, a resolution confirming the award of contract, plans, specification, and Not-to-Exceed costs for the Waverly Public Library Room for Renewal – phase Children’s Story Tree Metal Art Sculpture to Ironklad Art of West Des Moines, Iowa.
2. Resolution 23-131, approving a possible extension to the Bremer County Fair Lease Agreement.
3. Resolution 23-127, a resolution accepting dedication of public improvements, accepting the 4-year maintenance bond from Dave Schmitt Construction Co., releasing all remaining Bartels Lutheran Home pledges assets held at First Bank of Waverly for the purpose of satisfying the performance and maintenance guarantees, and approving payment to Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community for construction of certain public improvements along Park Avenue that included street, water main, and sidewalk.
4. Resolution 23-128, a resolution approving a plat of survey for Parcel BB and Parcel CC located at Parcel ID 0910226054, Waverly, Iowa.
5. Resolution 23-129, a resolution approving a plat of survey for Parcel MM located at 123 2nd Street SW, Waverly, Iowa.
6. Resolution 23-130, a resolution approving a legal retainer agreement with Napoli Shkolnik, PLLC.
7. Second Reading of Ordinance 1127 repealing portions (105.1 – 105.7) of Chapter 105 – Traffic Code and replacing those portions with new sections 105.1 through 105.7.
8. Second Reading of Ordinance 1128 adopting various changes to Chapter 88 – Street Closings for Block Parties of the Waverly Municipal Code of Ordinances.
9. Second Reading of Ordinance 1129 repealing Chapter 96 – Property Tax Exemption of the Waverly Municipal Code of Ordinances.
10. Second Reading of Ordinance 1130 replacing Chapter 50 – Beer and Liquor Permits of the Waverly Municipal Code of Ordinances with a new Chapter 50 – Retail Alcohol Licenses, Wine and Beer Permits.
11. Resolution 23-132, a resolution accepting the Harlington Cemetery Monument Restoration Project Phase #4 as complete and approving final pay request.
12. Discussion of UTV/ORV/ and ATV usage within City Limits.
13. Approval of Mayoral Appointments.
J. Reports from Boards and Commissions
1. Monthly Financials July, 2023
2. Human Equity and Diversity Commission Minutes June 13, 2023
3. Planning and Zoning Commission Minutes July 6, 2023
4. Human Equity and Diversity Commission Minutes July 11, 2023
5. Municipal Airport Commission Minutes July 13, 2023
K. Staff Updates
L. City Council Comments
M. Mayor Comments
N. Adjournment