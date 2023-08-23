City Council Meeting
August 28, 2023 at 7 p.m.
Ivan “Ike” Ackerman Council Chambers, City Hall
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
Beaufore, Birgen, Drenkow, Kangas, Meyers, Rathe, and Schneider
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Approval of Agenda
1. Approve agenda as presented.
VV — Approve the agenda as presented.
E. Public Comments on Items Not on the Agenda (Please limit your comments to five minutes unless additional time is granted by the presiding officer. All remarks shall be addressed to the Council as a whole and not to any individual member.)
F. Study Session Calendar
1. Planning and Zoning Commission Annual Report to Council.
2. Discussion regarding Traffic Cameras including Study Results.
G. Staff Updates
H. City Council Comments
I. Mayor’s Comments
J. Adjournment
VV — To adjourn the meeting.