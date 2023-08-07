City of Waverly, Iowa
Regular Meeting, City Council
Monday, August 7, 2023
7:00 PM at City Hall
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Approval of Agenda
E. Approval of Minutes
F. Guest Councilperson
G. Public Hearings.
1. This is the date, time, and place for a public hearing to receive and consider any objections made by any interested party, to the Artist proposal(s), and anticipated cost for the Waverly Public Library Children’s Tree Sculpture.
Resolution 23-112, a resolution confirming artist, Ironklad Art for a Story Tree Art Sculpture as part of the Waverly Municipal Library’s renovation project.
H. Public Comments on Items Not on the Agenda (Please limit your comments to five minutes unless additional time is granted by the presiding officer. All remarks shall be addressed to the Council as a whole and not to any individual member.)
I. Consent Calendar (The following items will be acted upon by voice vote on a single motion without separate discussion, unless someone from the Council or public requests that a specific item be considered separately.)
1. Pay request from Quality Flow Systems for a new Vortex Pump for the 6th Avenue Lift Station for $19,800.00.
2. Pay request from McClure Engineering for the Waverly Municipal Airport: Construct Taxiway Connector: Construction Management, Administration, and Observation Services for $2,162.95.
3. Pay request from McClure Engineering for the Waverly-Reconstruct S T-Hangar Taxilanes CA Services for $2,132.67.
4. Pay request from McClure Engineering for the Waverly Municipal Airport: Reconstruct South T-Hangar Taxilane for $1,198.00.
5. Pay request from Gridor Construction, Inc. for the Water Pollution Facility (WPCF) Improvements for $298,589.75.
6. Purchase of a H & H 82X18+4 Gravity Tilt Equipment Trailer, 16K, Color, Black, Steel Drive Over Fender, Toolbox – Tongue Mounted with Pintle Hitch from Cedar Valley Sales & Service, Inc. for $10,950.00 .
7. Pay request from WHKS & Co. for the Tailrace Wall Removal for $1,217.28.
8. Class C Retail Alcohol License Renewal Application for Bremer Brewing Company.
9. Class C Retail Alcohol License Renewal Application for Cobblestone Inn & Suites.
10. Cash Disbursements for June 2023.
J. Regular Business.
1. Resolution 23-114, a Resolution approving an Engagement Agreement between the City of Waverly and Williams & Company P.C. for audit services of financial statements of the governmental activities and business-type activities for the year ended June 30, 2023.
2. Resolution 23-115, a Resolution approving Change Order No. 4 to the WPC Facility Improvements 2020 project.
3. First Reading of Ordinance 1127 repealing portions (105.1 – 105.7) of Chapter 105 – Traffic Code and replacing those portions with new sections 105.1 through 105.7.
4. First Reading of Ordinance 1128 adopting various changes to Chapter 88 – Street Closings for Block Parties of the Waverly Municipal Code of Ordinances.
5. First reading of Ordinance 1129 repealing Chapter 96 of the Waverly Municipal Code of Ordinances.
6. First Reading of Ordinance 1130 replacing Chapter 50 – Beer and Liquor Permits of the Waverly Code of Ordinances with a new Chapter 50 – Retail Alcohol Licenses, Wine, and Beer Permits.
7. Resolution 23-116, a resolution approving a FAA Grant Agreement for Federal Assistance SF-424 (3-19-0096-016 AIP) to cover the eligible construction related to project expenses, and authorize the mayor to sign the grant for the Construct Taxiway Connector.
8. Resolution 23-117, a resolution approving Quoted Option No. 1 from Tatroe Electric, Inc. for converting wiring from 120v to 240v at the Waverly Municipal Airport.
9. Resolution 23-118, approving a resolution calling for an election on the Question of Change in Use of a Local Option Sales and Services Tax Revenue in the City of Waverly, Iowa.
10. Resolution 23-119, a resolution approving Contract, Bonds, and Certificate of Insurance from Feldman Concrete and authorizing the Mayor to sign the Contract.
11. Resolution 23-120, a resolution approving purchase of a 2023 Dodge Durango for the Police Department.
12. Resolution 23-121, a resolution accepting the Cedar River Park Phase 3 – Bid Package 1 project as complete and approving final payment to Cardinal Construction, Inc. for the Dugouts and Handrails.
13. Resolution 23-122, a resolution accepting the Cedar River Park Baseball/Softball Development Phase 3 – Bid Packages 3 and 4 (Restrooms, Concession Stand, & Press Boxes) as complete and approving Pay Application No. 6 as the final pay request.
14. Resolution 23-123, a resolution approving a professional services agreement between the City of Waverly and WHKS & Co. to begin engineering the replacement of the Baskin’s Creek trail bridge.
15. Resolution 23-124, a resolution approving the termination of a thirty-six month Elevate Onsite 24X7 Service Program agreement between BerganKDV, Ltd. and the City of Waverly, Iowa.
16. Resolution 23-125, a resolution approving a Master Services Agreement and Statement of Work for Fully Managed I.T. Services with RSPN.
K. Reports from Boards and Commissions
L. Staff Updates
M. City Council Comments
N. Mayor Comments
O. Adjournment