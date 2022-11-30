City of Waverly, Iowa
Regular Meeting, City Council
Monday, December 5, 2022
7:00 PM at City Hall
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Approval of Agenda
E. Approval of Minutes
F. Guest Councilperson
G. Public Hearing
1. This is the date, time, and place for a public hearing on the “City Code of the City of Waverly, Iowa.”
Second Reading of Ordinance 1113, adopting the “City Code of the City of Waverly, Iowa.”
H. Public Comments on Items Not on the Agenda (Please limit your comments to five minutes unless additional time is granted by the presiding officer. All remarks shall be addressed to the Council as a whole and not to any individual member.)
I. Consent Calendar (The following items will be acted upon by voice vote on a single motion without separate discussion, unless someone from the Council or public requests that a specific item be considered separately.)
1. Pay Request from WHKS for Waverly WPCF Improvements – Construction Phase Engineering Services for $19,142.30.
2. Pay Request from Modern Designs for design services for Cedar River Park Youth Ballfields for $3,000.00.
3. Pay Request from McClure for Waverly Municipal Airport – Reconstruct South T-Hanger Taxilane for $7,219.00.
4. Pay Request from McClure for Waverly Municipal Airport – Construct Taxiway Connector for $1,953.50.
5. Pay Request from Buildings & Grounds, LLC. for South Riverside Plaza 2021 for $5,000.00.
6. Class C Retail Alcohol License for PepCorp, Inc. DBA: Big Ben Pour House.
7. Special Class C Retail Alcohol License for Asian Garden, Inc.
J. Regular Business
1. Second Reading of Ordinance 1114, for engaging in food and beverage services and cart storage at the Waverly Golf Course.
2. Second Reading of Ordinance 1115, repealing and replacing Sec. 105.5.10, thereof entitled Golf Carts, and enacting and adopting a new Sec. 105.5.10, Golf Carts.
3. Resolution 22-163, a accepting the Whitetail Bluff Addition erosion and sediment repairs as complete, paying the balance withheld.
4. Resolution 22-164, approving a request to reduce the required Performance and Maintenance Guarantees for Anna Estates 1st Addition.
5. Resolution 22-165, setting a public hearing for the review of the Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract, and Estimated Costs for the Rolling Prairie Trail Extension project.
6. Resolution 22-166, approving the Final Plat and Development Agreement for the Cedar Square subdivision.
7. Resolution 22-167, approving the Construction Plans and Construction and Maintenance Guarantees for the Cedar Square subdivision.
8. Cancellation of December 26, 2022 Study Session meeting due to the holiday.
9. Approval of Mayoral Appointments.
K. Reports from Boards and Commissions
1. Leisure Services Commission Minutes October 20, 2022
L. Staff Updates
M. City Council Comments
N. Mayor’s Comments
O. Executive Session
1. To discuss collective bargaining strategy for upcoming City Unit and Public Safety Unit negotiations as provided by Section 20.17(3) of the Code of Iowa.
2. To discuss strategy with counsel in matters that are presently in litigation or where litigation is imminent where its disclosure would be likely to prejudice or disadvantage the position of the governmental body in that litigation as provided by Section 21.5© of the Code of Iowa.
P. Adjournment