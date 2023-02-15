City of Waverly, Iowa Regular Meeting, City Council Monday, February 20, 2023 7:00 PM at City Hall A. Call to Order B. Roll Call C. Pledge of Allegiance D. Approval of Agenda E. Approval of Minutes F. Public Hearing 1. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing to set the Maximum Property Tax Dollars for the City’s Proposed Fiscal Year 2023-2024 Budget. The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered. Approve Resolution 23-24, approving the Maximum Property Tax Dollars from Certain Levies for the City’s Proposed Fiscal Year 2023-24 Budget. 1a. Set the Public Hearing date for the Fiscal Year 2024 Budget for March 6, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall. 2. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing on Ordinance 1120, amending Chapter 100.4.06, Section 100.13, and Section 100.15 of the Waverly Municipal Code. The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered. Approve Second Reading of Ordinance 1120, amending Chapter 100.4.06, Section 100.13, and Section 100.15 of the Waverly Municipal Code. 3. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing on the adoption of a Comprehensive Plan Update and new Future Land Use Map for the City of Waverly pursuant to Chapter 18B of the Iowa Code. The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered. Approve Resolution 23-25, adopting a Comprehensive Plan Update and new Future Land Use Map for the City of Waverly pursuant to Chapter 18B of the Iowa Code. 4. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing on the proposition of the issuance of not to exceed $2,700,000 General Obligation Bonds of the City of Waverly, State of Iowa (for Essential Corporate Purposes (ECP)). The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered. Approve Resolution 23-26, a Resolution instituting proceedings to take additional action for the issuance of not to exceed $2,700,000 General Obligation Bonds (ECP). 5. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing on the proposition of the issuance of not to exceed $700,000 General Obligation Bonds of the City of Waverly, State of Iowa (for General Corporate Purposes (GCP-1)). The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered. Approve Resolution 23-27, a Resolution instituting proceedings to take additional action for the issuance of not to exceed $700,000 General Obligation Bonds (GCP-1). 6. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing on the proposition of the issuance of not to exceed $700,000 General Obligation Bonds of the City of Waverly, State of Iowa (for General Corporate Purposes (GCP-2)). The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered. Approve Resolution 23-28, a Resolution instituting proceedings to take additional action for the issuance of not to exceed $700,000 General Obligation Bonds (GCP-2). 7. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing on the proposition of the issuance of not to exceed $600,000 General Obligation Bonds of the City of Waverly, State of Iowa (for General Corporate Purposes (GCP-3)). The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered. Approve Resolution 23-29, a Resolution instituting proceedings to take additional action for the issuance of not to exceed $600,000 General Obligation Bonds (GCP-3). 8. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing on the proposition of the issuance of not to exceed $600,000 General Obligation Bonds of the City of Waverly, State of Iowa (for General Corporate Purposes (GCP-4)). The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered. Approve Resolution 23-30, a Resolution instituting proceedings to take additional action for the issuance of not to exceed $600,000 General Obligation Bonds (GCP-4). G. Public Comments on Items Not on the Agenda (Please limit your comments to five minutes unless additional time is granted by the presiding officer. All remarks shall be addressed to the Council as a whole and not to any individual member.) H. Consent Calendar (The following items will be acted upon by voice vote on a single motion without separate discussion, unless someone from the Council or public requests that a specific item be considered separately.) 1. Pay Request to Steege Construction, Inc. for the Parks Maintenance Building Remodel project in the amount of $23,449.90. 2. Pay Request to Modern Design for the Parks Maintenance Building project in the amount of $344.00. 3. Pay Request to Steege Construction, Inc. for the Cedar River Park Baseball/Softball Development – Phase 3 – Bid Package #2 in the amount of $43,790.76. 4. Pay Request to Gridor Construction, Inc. for WPC Facility Improvements 2020 in the amount of $242,440.00. 5. Class C Retail Alcohol License for Waverly Municipal Golf Course. 6. Class E Retail Alcohol License for Liquor & Tobacco Outlet. 7. Class C Retail Alcohol License for Tapatio Mexican Grill. I. Regular Business 1. Resolution 23-31, authorizing the issuance of $4,500,000 General Obligation Bonds, Series 2023, and levying a tax for the payment thereof. 2. Resolution 23-32, accepting the Bike and Pedestrian Trail Plan and Park and Open Space Plan, including a master plan for Memorial Park. 3. Second Reading of Ordinance 1116, amending Sewer Rates, Charges and Minimum Rates and setting March 6, 2023 at 7:00 P.M. in the Council Chambers of City Hall as the date, time and place for a Public Hearing. 4. Second Reading of Ordinance 1117, amending the Water Rates and Minimum Charges for Water Usage and setting March 6, 2023 at 7:00 P.M. in the Council Chambers of City Hall as the date, time and place for a Public Hearing. 5. Second Reading of Ordinance 1118, amending Solid Waste Rates, Charges, and Minimum Rates for Fiscal Year 2023-2024 and setting March 6, 2023 at 7:00 P.M. in the Council Chambers of City Hall as the date, time and place for a Public Hearing. 6. Second Reading of Ordinance 1119, adding and removing certain traffic control devices or measures on streets in Waverly. 7. First Reading of Ordinance 1121, amending Chapter 100, Zoning, of the Waverly City Code by amending Section 100.28 and setting March 6, 2023 at 7:00 P.M. in the Council Chambers of City Hall as the date, time and place for a Public Hearing. 8. Review of FY2022 City of Waverly Audit from Williams & Company P.C. by City Administrator, James W. Bronner. 9. Approval of Mayoral Appointments. J. Reports from Boards and Commissions 1. Bremer-Waverly Law Enforcement Board Minutes January 9, 2023 2. Bremer-Waverly Law Enforcement Board Minutes February 13, 2023 3. Airport Commission Minutes January 12, 2023 4. Leisure Services Commission Minutes December 15, 2022 5. Planning and Zoning Commission Minutes January 5, 2023 6. Senior Center Calendar February 2023 K. Staff Updates L. City Council Comments M. Mayor’s Comments N. Adjournment
City of Waverly, Iowa
Regular Meeting, City Council
Monday, February 20, 2023
7:00 PM at City Hall
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Approval of Agenda
E. Approval of Minutes
F. Public Hearing
1. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing to set the Maximum Property Tax Dollars for the City’s Proposed Fiscal Year 2023-2024 Budget.
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Approve Resolution 23-24, approving the Maximum Property Tax Dollars from Certain Levies for the City’s Proposed Fiscal Year 2023-24 Budget.
1a. Set the Public Hearing date for the Fiscal Year 2024 Budget for March 6, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall.
2. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing on Ordinance 1120, amending Chapter 100.4.06, Section 100.13, and Section 100.15 of the Waverly Municipal Code. The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered. Approve Second Reading of Ordinance 1120, amending Chapter 100.4.06, Section 100.13, and Section 100.15 of the Waverly Municipal Code.
3. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing on the adoption of a Comprehensive Plan Update and new Future Land Use Map for the City of Waverly pursuant to Chapter 18B of the Iowa Code.
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Approve Resolution 23-25, adopting a Comprehensive Plan Update and new Future Land Use Map for the City of Waverly pursuant to Chapter 18B of the Iowa Code.
4. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing on the proposition of the issuance of not to exceed $2,700,000 General Obligation Bonds of the City of Waverly, State of Iowa (for Essential Corporate Purposes (ECP)).
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Approve Resolution 23-26, a Resolution instituting proceedings to take additional action for the issuance of not to exceed $2,700,000 General Obligation Bonds (ECP).
5. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing on the proposition of the issuance of not to exceed $700,000 General Obligation Bonds of the City of Waverly, State of Iowa (for General Corporate Purposes (GCP-1)).
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Approve Resolution 23-27, a Resolution instituting proceedings to take additional action for the issuance of not to exceed $700,000 General Obligation Bonds (GCP-1).
6. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing on the proposition of the issuance of not to exceed $700,000 General Obligation Bonds of the City of Waverly, State of Iowa (for General Corporate Purposes (GCP-2)).
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Approve Resolution 23-28, a Resolution instituting proceedings to take additional action for the issuance of not to exceed $700,000 General Obligation Bonds (GCP-2).
7. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing on the proposition of the issuance of not to exceed $600,000 General Obligation Bonds of the City of Waverly, State of Iowa (for General Corporate Purposes (GCP-3)).
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Approve Resolution 23-29, a Resolution instituting proceedings to take additional action for the issuance of not to exceed $600,000 General Obligation Bonds (GCP-3).
8. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing on the proposition of the issuance of not to exceed $600,000 General Obligation Bonds of the City of Waverly, State of Iowa (for General Corporate Purposes (GCP-4)).
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Approve Resolution 23-30, a Resolution instituting proceedings to take additional action for the issuance of not to exceed $600,000 General Obligation Bonds (GCP-4).
G. Public Comments on Items Not on the Agenda (Please limit your comments to five minutes unless additional time is granted by the presiding officer. All remarks shall be addressed to the Council as a whole and not to any individual member.)
H. Consent Calendar (The following items will be acted upon by voice vote on a single motion without separate discussion, unless someone from the Council or public requests that a specific item be considered separately.)
1. Pay Request to Steege Construction, Inc. for the Parks Maintenance Building Remodel project in the amount of $23,449.90.
2. Pay Request to Modern Design for the Parks Maintenance Building project in the amount of $344.00.
3. Pay Request to Steege Construction, Inc. for the Cedar River Park Baseball/Softball Development – Phase 3 – Bid Package #2 in the amount of $43,790.76.
4. Pay Request to Gridor Construction, Inc. for WPC Facility Improvements 2020 in the amount of $242,440.00.
5. Class C Retail Alcohol License for Waverly Municipal Golf Course.
6. Class E Retail Alcohol License for Liquor & Tobacco Outlet.
7. Class C Retail Alcohol License for Tapatio Mexican Grill.
I. Regular Business
1. Resolution 23-31, authorizing the issuance of $4,500,000 General Obligation Bonds, Series 2023, and levying a tax for the payment thereof.
2. Resolution 23-32, accepting the Bike and Pedestrian Trail Plan and Park and Open Space Plan, including a master plan for Memorial Park.
3. Second Reading of Ordinance 1116, amending Sewer Rates, Charges and Minimum Rates and setting March 6, 2023 at 7:00 P.M. in the Council Chambers of City Hall as the date, time and place for a Public Hearing.
4. Second Reading of Ordinance 1117, amending the Water Rates and Minimum Charges for Water Usage and setting March 6, 2023 at 7:00 P.M. in the Council Chambers of City Hall as the date, time and place for a Public Hearing.
5. Second Reading of Ordinance 1118, amending Solid Waste Rates, Charges, and Minimum Rates for Fiscal Year 2023-2024 and setting March 6, 2023 at 7:00 P.M. in the Council Chambers of City Hall as the date, time and place for a Public Hearing.
6. Second Reading of Ordinance 1119, adding and removing certain traffic control devices or measures on streets in Waverly.
7. First Reading of Ordinance 1121, amending Chapter 100, Zoning, of the Waverly City Code by amending Section 100.28 and setting March 6, 2023 at 7:00 P.M. in the Council Chambers of City Hall as the date, time and place for a Public Hearing.
8. Review of FY2022 City of Waverly Audit from Williams & Company P.C. by City Administrator, James W. Bronner.
9. Approval of Mayoral Appointments.
J. Reports from Boards and Commissions
1. Bremer-Waverly Law Enforcement Board Minutes January 9, 2023
2. Bremer-Waverly Law Enforcement Board Minutes February 13, 2023
3. Airport Commission Minutes January 12, 2023
4. Leisure Services Commission Minutes December 15, 2022
5. Planning and Zoning Commission Minutes January 5, 2023
6. Senior Center Calendar February 2023
K. Staff Updates
L. City Council Comments
M. Mayor’s Comments
N. Adjournment