City of Waverly, Iowa
Regular Meeting, City Council
Monday, January 16, 2023
7:00 PM at City Hall
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Approval of Agenda
E. Public Comments on Items Not on the Agenda (Please limit your comments to five minutes unless additional time is granted by the presiding officer. All remarks shall be addressed to the Council as a whole and not to any individual member.)
F. Consent Calendar (The following items will be acted upon by voice vote on a single motion without separate discussion, unless someone from the Council or public requests that a specific item be considered separately.)
1. Pay Request from Constructions Materials Testing for T-Hangar Taxilane Reconstruction 2022 for $8,755.00.
2. Cash Disbursements for December 2022.
3. Class C Retail Alcohol License for Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar.
4. Ownership Update for Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar.
G. Regular Business
1. Update from Greater Cedar Valley Alliance.
2. Resolution 23-10, approving a Professional Services Agreement with WHKS & Co. for the 2023 vehicle and trail bridge inspections.
3. Resolution 23-11, approving a Plat of Survey to create Parcel F located at 2516 12th St. NW, Waverly, Iowa.
4. Resolution 23-12, approving a Plat of Survey to create Parcel UU and Parcel VV located at 1312 Gavin Dr., Waverly, Iowa.
H. Reports from Boards and Commissions
1. Planning & Zoning Commission Minutes November 3, 2022
2. Planning & Zoning Commission Minutes December 1, 2022
3. Monthly Financial Report December, 2022
I. Staff Updates
J. City Council Comments
K. Mayor’s Comments
L. Executive Session
1. To evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose appointment, hiring, performance or discharge is being considered when necessary to prevent needless and irreparable injury to that individuals reputation and that individual requests a closed session.
M. Adjournment