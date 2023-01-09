City of Waverly, Iowa
Regular Meeting, City Council
Monday, January 9, 2023 | 7:00 PM at City Hall
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Approval of Agenda
E. Approval of Minutes
F. Guest Councilperson
G. Public Hearing
1. This is the date, time, and place for a public hearing for review of the Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract, and Estimated Costs for the Rolling Prairie Trail Extension project.
Resolution 23-01, approving Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract, and Estimated Costs in the amount of $305,252.00 for the Rolling Prairie Trail Extension project.
1a. Resolution 23-02, awarding the Contract for the Rolling Prairie Trail Extension project and authorizing the Mayor to digitally sign the Contract.
H. Public Comments on Items Not on the Agenda (Please limit your comments to five minutes unless additional time is granted by the presiding officer. All remarks shall be addressed to the Council as a whole and not to any individual member.)
I. Consent Calendar (The following items will be acted upon by voice vote on a single motion without separate discussion, unless someone from the Council or public requests that a specific item be considered separately.)
1. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for WPC Facility Improvements for $16,099.90.
2. Pay Request from McClure for Waverly Municipal Airport: Reconstruct South T-Hanger Taxilane for $5,906.00.
3. Pay Request from McClure for Waverly Municipal Airport: Construct Taxiway Connector for $2,063.50.
4. Pay Request from Modern Design, Inc. for Cedar River Park Baseball/Softball for $1,000.00.
5. Pay Request from Steege Construction for Park Maintenance Building Remodel for $29,722.65.
6. Final Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for Rolling Prairie Trail 2021 project for $3,470.92.
7. Pay Request to Matt Construction, Inc. for Cedar River Baseball/Softball Phase 3 for $30,400.00.
8. Class C Retail Alcohol License for Waverly Area Veterans Post.
9. Ownership Update for Hy-Vee, Inc.
10. Class E Retail Alcohol License for Casey’s General Store #3763.
11. Class C Retail Alcohol License for Joe’s Knight Hawk.
J. Regular Business
1. Resolution 23-03, designating the Bremer County Independent/Waverly Democrat, or another newspaper that publishes at least once weekly and having general circulation in the City per Iowa Code 362.3, as the official legal newspaper of the City for the year 2023.
2. Resolution 23-04, approving a Lease Agreement between the City of Waverly and William Lowe for property adjacent to the Airport.
3. Resolution 23-05, approving a Letter of Support of the Bremer County Zoning Ordinance, Addressing Potential Construction of Hazardous Liquid Pipelines, and Proposal for Letter of Objection to the Iowa Utilities Board, Voice Objection to Proposed Construction of said Pipeline through Bremer County.
4. Resolution 23-06, approving a Letter of Objection to the Iowa Utilities Board, Voicing Objection to Navigator’s Request for Approval from that Body Which (if approved) Would Allow Construction as Proposed.
5. Resolution 23-07, authorizing the Removal Tailrace Located Along the Cedar River Near the 117 Building Together with the Removal of Scrub Vegetation, Debris, Sediment that has Built up Over the Years with the Rise and Fall of the River Water Levels.
6. Approval of Mayoral Appointments.
7. Approval of Mayor Pro-Tem.
8. Approval of Council Liaisons to the Boards and Commissions.
K. Reports from Boards and Commissions
1. Board of Adjustment Minutes November 14, 2022
2. Historic Preservation Commission Minutes October 24, 2022
3. Bremer-Waverly Law Board Minutes December 12, 2022
4. Leisure Services Commission Minutes November 17, 2022
5. Golf Commission Minutes November 8, 2022
6. Waverly Senior Center Calendar January, 2023
L. Staff Updates
M. City Council Comments
N. Mayor’s Comments
O. Executive Session
1. To discuss collective bargaining strategy for impending City Unit and Waverly Police Protective Association negotiations as provided by Section 20.17(3) of the Code of Iowa.
J. Regular Business Continued
9. Resolution 23-08, approving a Contract between the City of Waverly and IBEW Local Union 288 (City Unit).
10 Resolution 23-06, approving a Contract between the City of Waverly and Waverly Police Protective Association.
P. Adjournment