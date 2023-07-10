City of Waverly, Iowa
Regular Meeting, City Council
Monday, July 10, 2023
7 p.m. at City Hall
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Approval of Agenda
E. Approval of Minutes
F. Guest Councilperson
G. Public Hearings.
1. This is the date, time, and place for a public hearing for review of the Alley Reconstruction 2023 project Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract and Estimated Total Cost.
Resolution 23-100, approving plans, specifications, form of contract, and estimated total costs of $75,957 for the Alley Reconstruction 2023 project.
Resolution 23-101, a resolution awarding the Alley Reconstruction 2023 project to Feldman Concrete of Dyersville, Iowa.
H. Public Comments on Items Not on the Agenda (Please limit your comments to five minutes unless additional time is granted by the presiding officer. All remarks shall be addressed to the Council as a whole and not to any individual member.)
I. Consent Calendar.
1. Set a public hearing for the Waverly Public Library Children’s Tree Sculpture project for August 7, 2023 at 7:00 P.M. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall.
2. Pay request #6 from Modern Design for the Waverly Parks Maintenance Building for $172.00.
3. Pay request from WHKS & Co. for the Tailrace Wall Removal for $1,396.96.
4. Pay request from WHKS & Co. for the Waverly Bridge Inspection 2023 for $219.38.
5. Pay request from McClure Engineering for the Waverly Municipal Airport: Reconstruct South T-Hangar Taxilane for $3,893.00.
6. Pay request from McClure Engineering for Waverly Municipal Airport: Construct Taxiway Connector: Construction Management, Administration, and Observation Services for $2,112.71.
7. Pay Request from TEAM Services, Inc. for the Rolling Prairie Trail Extension for $2,506.48.
8. Purchase of a T76 T4 Bobcat Compact Truck Loader from Mitko, LLC of New Hampton, Iowa for the net delivered price of $52,221.64.
9. Purchase of a Gen250 Generator from Cummins Sales and Service of Detroit, MI for Public Services Center for the total amount of $153,665.00.
10. Purchase of a towable Gen200 Generator from Cummins Sales and Services of Detroit, MI for the total amount of $140,970.00.
11. 5 Day - Class C Retail Alcohol License for Waverly Heritage Days.
12. 12-Month Class C Retail Alcohol License for Sasquatch Jack’s Hideaway Barroom & Grill.
13. 12-Month Class E Retail Alcohol License for Walgreen’s.
14. 14-Day Class C Retail Alcohol License for Bremer County Fair Association.
J. Regular Business.
1. Resolution 23-102, adopting City of Waverly, Iowa Procurement Policy for Contracts under Federal Grant Awards.
2. Resolution 23-103, a resolution approving Change Order No. 2, accepting the Bituminous Seal Coat Program 2023 as complete, and approving Pay Estimate No. 1 and Pay Estimate No. 2 as the final pay request.
3. Resolution 23-104, a resolution approving Contract, Bonds, and Certificate of Insurance from Denver Underground & Grading, Inc. for the Elm Street & 29th Street Avenue SW/SE Water Main Loops project.
4. Resolution 23-105, a resolution approving Contract, Bonds, and Certificate of Insurance from Midwest Concrete, Inc. for the Waverly Municipal Airport Reconstruct South T-Hangar Taxilane project and authorizing the Mayor to sign the Contract.
5. Approval of Mayoral Appointments.
K. Staff Updates
L. City Council Comments
M. Mayor Comments
N. Adjournment