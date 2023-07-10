Today

Sun and clouds mixed. High 81F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy with showers likely late, and possibly a thunderstorm. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Tomorrow

Showers in the morning with some clearing in the afternoon. High near 80F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.