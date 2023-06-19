City of Waverly, Iowa
Regular Meeting, City Council
Monday, June 19, 2023
7 p.m. at City Hall
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Approval of Agenda
E. Approval of Minutes
F. Guest Councilperson
The Guest Councilmember for June will be students from the Waverly Shell-Rock Senior High School Excel Club.
G. Public Hearing
1. This is the date, time, and place for a public hearing for review of the plans, specifications, form of contract and estimated total costs for the Elm Street & 29th Avenue SW/SE Water Main Loops project.
The Mayor and Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Resolution 23-91, approving the plans, specifications, form of contract, and estimated total costs for the Elm Street & 29th Avenue SW/SE Water Main Loops project.
1a. Resolution 23-92, awarding the Elm Street & 29th Avenue SW/SE Water Main Loops project to Denver Underground & Grading, Inc.
H. Proclamation
1. Ironman Battalion Day Proclamation
I. Public Comments on Items Not on the Agenda (Please limit your comments to five minutes unless additional time is granted by the presiding officer. All remarks shall be addressed to the Council as a whole and not to any individual member.)
J. Consent Calendar.
1. Pay Request No. 4 from from Mätt Construction, Inc. for the Cedar River Park Phase 3 for the amount of $149,150.00.
2. Pay Request No. 5 from Mätt Construction, Inc. for the Cedar River Park Phase 3 for the amount of $69,519.10.
3. Pay Request No. 6 from Steege Construction for the Parks Maintenance Office Remodel for the amount of $134,713.28.
4. Pay Request No. 2 from Lodge Construction, Inc. for the 10th Ave SW Trail Extension project for the amount of $200,139.76.
5. Cash Disbursements for May 2023.
K. Regular Business.
1. Heritage Days Committee Report
2. Resolution 23-93, awarding the contract for the City Hall & Fire Station Driveway Repairs 2023 project to Feldman Concrete.
3. Resolution 23-94, approving Amendment No. 2 to the Professional Services Agreement with WHKS & Co. for the WPC Facility Improvements 2020 project.
4. Resolution 23-95, accepting the Cedar River Park Maintenance Building project as complete and approving Pay Request No. 6 to Steege Construction, Inc. as the final pay request.
5. Resolution 23-96, approving the purchase of four (4) Compact Response Shields with weapon bracket and panel extension kit from Armor Research Company.
6. Resolution 23-97, approving the purchase and installation of traffic controllers for the Bremer Avenue Corridor from General Traffic Controls.
7. Resolution 23-98, terminating the City/Company Agreement to cancel the last restriction in the agreement and to permit Graening-Knights II, L.C. to market and sell undeveloped portions of Lot 6, Lot 7, and Lot 8 of Waverly Industrial Plaza at its discretion.
8. Resolution 23-99, approving the Mutual Agreement for Professional Services with Waverly Utilities to take effect July 1, 2023.
9. Approve the Postponement of the July 3, 2023 Regular City Council Meeting and reschedule it for July 10, 2023 due to the July 4th Holiday.
10. Approval of Mayoral Appointments.
L. Reports from Boards and Commissions
1. Monthly Financials May 2023
2. Bremer-Waverly Law Enforcement Board Minutes June 3, 2023
3. Airport Commission Minutes May 11, 2023
M. Staff Updates
N. City Council Comments
O. Mayor Comments
P. Adjournment