City of Waverly, Iowa
Regular Meeting,
City Council
Mon. June 20, 2022
7:00 PM at City Hall
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Approval of Agenda
E. Approval of Minutes
F. Public Hearing
1. This is the date, time, and place for a public hearing on the adoption of the Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan for Bremer County, Iowa.
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Approve Resolution 22-82, approving the adoption of the Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan for Bremer County, Iowa.
G. Proclamation.
1. Ironman Battalion Day Proclamation.
H. Public Comments on Items Not on the Agenda (Please limit your comments to five
minutes unless additional time is granted by the presiding officer. All remarks shall be
addressed to the Council as a whole and not to any individual member.)
I. Consent Calendar (The following items will be acted upon by voice vote on a single motion without separate discussion, unless someone from the Council or public requests that a specific item be considered separately.)
1. Pay Request from McClure Engineering, Co. for the Waverly Municipal Airport Taxiway Connector 2022 for the amount of $4,710.50.
2. Pay Request from Barry Smith Excavating for the Downtown Alley Reconstruction 2022 for the amount of $6,843.80.
3. Pay Request from Wicks Construction, Inc. for the Cedar Lane Reconstruction for the amount of $46,366.17.
4. Pay Request from Farnsworth Group for the Waverly Building Renovations at 117 1st Street NE for the amount of $959.50.
5. Pay Request from Hall & Hall Engineers, Inc. for the Youth Ballfields 2019 (Cedar River Park) for the amount of $265.50.
6. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the Well 5 Reconfiguration 2022 for the amount of $152.55.
7. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the SRF Sponsored Project for the amount of $2,672.48.
8. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the WPC Facility Improvements 2020 for the amount of $18,949.26.
9. Cigarette/Tobacco/Nicotine/Vapor Permit for:
Waverly Tobacco and Vape
J. Regular Business.
1. Heritage Days Committee Update
2. Resolution 22-83, a Resolution approving contract for HR Software from Ultimate Kronos Group (UKG).
3. Resolution 22-84, a Resolution approving Preliminary and Final Plat for
Southgate Plat 1.
4. Resolution 22-85, a Resolution approving the purchase of a 2021 Case 621 GTS
Loader.
5. Resolution 22-86, a Resolution approving the Construction Plans and
Construction and Maintenance Guarantees for the Waverly-Shell Rock West
Elementary School.
6. Resolution 22-87, a Resolution approving Amendment No. 2 to the Professional Services Agreement with WHKS & Co. for the Rolling Prairie Trail Extension 2021.
7. Resolution 22-88, a Resolution accepting the Public Services Center – North
Addition 2021 Building Project as complete and approving final payment.
8. Resolution 22-89, a Resolution accepting the South Riverside Pavilion Project as
complete and approving Pay Application No. 12 and Pay Application No. 13 as the final payment.
9. Resolution 22-90, a Resolution approving a Sub-Agreement between Iowa
Economic Development Authority (IEDA) and the City of Waverly to Administer
the Downtown Housing Grant for the Theater Building Redevelopment Project.
10. Resolution 22-91, a Resolution denying a request for additional funds for the Visionary Sightseeing Binoculars Project in South Riverside Park.
11. Third and Final Reading of Ordinance 1105, an Ordinance providing
for rezoning of multiple City of Waverly properties to reflect the current use of
the properties.
12. Second Reading of Ordinance 1106, an Ordinance amending the Code
of Ordinances of Waverly, Iowa by repealing Chapter 34, Hazard Mitigation and
River Use Commission; Chapter 35, Personnel Board; and Chapter 48, Cable
Television Commission.
13. Approval of the Mayoral Appointments.
14. Cancellation of the June 27th Study Session.
K. Reports from Boards and Commissions
1. Golf Commission Minutes January 11, 2022
2. Leisure Services Commission Minutes February 17, 2022
3. Golf Commission Minutes April 12, 2022
4. Airport Commission Minutes April 14, 2022
5. Leisure Services Commission Minutes April 21, 2022
6. Bremer-Waverly Law Board Minutes May 9, 2022
7. Civil Service Minutes May 12, 2022
L. Staff Updates
M. City Council Comments
N. Mayor’s Comments
O. Adjournment