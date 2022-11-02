Waverly City Council meeting Nov. 7
City of Waverly, Iowa
Regular Meeting, City Council
Monday, November 7, 2022
7 p.m. at City Hall
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
1. Beaufore, Birgen, Drenkow, Kangas, Meyers, Rathe, and Schneider
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Approval of Agenda
VV: Moved By: Seconded By:
Approve agenda as presented.
Yes: No: Absent:
E. Approval of Minutes
VV: Moved By: Seconded By:
Approve the October 17, 2022 regular meeting minutes and the October 24, 2022 study session meeting minutes.
Yes: No: Absent:
F. Guest Councilperson
The Guest Councilmember for November is John Pentecost.
G. Public Hearing
1. This is the date, time, and place for a public hearing on the proposition of the issuance of not to exceed $1,500,000.00 Local Option Sales and Services Tax Revenue Bonds, of the City of Waverly, State of Iowa and providing for publication thereof.
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed, and the following action will be considered.
1a. Resolution, 22-153, a Resolution instituting proceedings to take additional action for the issuance of not to exceed $1,500,000.00 Local Option Sales and Services Tax Revenue Bonds.
RCV: Moved By: Seconded By:
Approve Resolution 22-153, a Resolution instituting proceedings to take additional action for the issuance of not to exceed $1,500,000.00 Local Option Sales and Services Tax Revenue Bonds.
Yes: No: Absent:
1b. Resolution 22-156, a Resolution declaring an official intent under Treasury Regulation 1.150-2 to issue debt to reimburse the City for certain original expenditures paid in connection with specified projects.
RCV: Moved By: Seconded By:
Approve Resolution 22-156, a Resolution declaring an official intent under Treasury Regulation 1.150-2 to issue debt to reimburse the City for certain original expenditures paid in connection with specified projects.
Yes: No: Absent:
2. This is the date, time, and place for a public hearing of an Ordinance amending the Zoning Ordinance of Waverly, Iowa providing for rezoning of a City of Waverly property from R-2 Residential District to C-2 Commercial District.
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed, and the following action will be considered.
RCV: Moved By: Seconded By:
Approve Second Reading of Ordinance 1112, an Ordinance amending the Zoning Ordinance of Waverly, Iowa providing for rezoning of a City of Waverly property from R-2 Residential District to C-2 Commercial District.
Yes: No: Absent:
H. Public Comments on Items Not on the Agenda (Please limit your comments to five minutes unless additional time is granted by the presiding officer. All remarks shall be addressed to the Council as a whole and not to any individual member.)
I. Consent Calendar (The following items will be acted upon by voice vote on a single motion without separate discussion, unless someone from the Council or public requests that a specific item be considered separately.)
1. Pay Request from Farnsworth Group for 117 1st Street NE – Building Renovations for $1,470.00.
2. Pay Request from Hall & Hall Engineers for Youth Baseball & Softball Complex for $1,653.00.
3. Pay Request from Gridor Construction, Inc. for Waverly Water Pollution Control Facility (WPCF) Improvements for $266,713.45.
4. Pay Request from Terracon Consultants, Inc. for 117 1st Street NE – Concrete Sample & Testing Service for $30,150.00.
5. Class C Liquor License for Wartburg College.
6. Class E Liquor License for Hy-Vee, Inc.
Approve Consent Calendar.
Yes: No: Absent: