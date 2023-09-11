City of Waverly, Iowa
Regular Meeting, City Council
Monday, Sept. 11, 2023
7 p.m. at City Hall
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Approval of Agenda
E. Approval of Minutes
F. Guest Councilperson
G. Public Comments on Items Not on the Agenda (Please limit your comments to five minutes unless additional time is granted by the presiding officer. All remarks shall be addressed to the Council as a whole and not to any individual member.)
H. Consent Calendar. (The following items will be acted upon by voice vote on a single motion without separate discussion, unless someone from the Council or public requests that a specific item be considered separately.)
1. Pay request from Studio Melee for the Waverly Public Library Expansion and Renovation project for $27,733.00.
2. Pay request from WHKS & Co. for the Waverly Water Pollution Control Facility (WPCF) Improvements for $85,674.31.
3. Pay request from Denver Underground & Grading, Inc. for the Elm Street & 29th Avenue (SW/SE) Water Main Loops for $105,751.43.
4. Class C Retail Alcohol License Renewal Application for Frederick’s Sips & Eats.
5. Class C Retail Alcohol License Renewal Application for The Other Place II.
I. Regular Business.
1. Resolution 23-133, a Resolution awarding the Downtown Brick Sidewalk Repairs – Fall 2023 project to Wells Hollow Landscaping of Waverly, Iowa.
2. Resolution 23-134, a Resolution awarding the Citywide Asphalt Patching – Fall 2023 project to Blacktop Service Co. of Humboldt, Iowa.
3. Resolution 23-135, a Resolution approving a temporary easement agreement with Century Link for temporary relocation of communication lines from the Bremer Avenue Bridge to proposed locations.
4. Resolution 23-136, a Resolution approving a professional services agreement between the City of Waverly and KLM Engineering for consulting, inspection, and design services for the west water tower rehabilitation project.
5. First Reading of Ordinance 1131, an Ordinance amending sections of Chapter 82 (Public Property) and Chapter 104 (Public Offenses) of the Waverly Code of Ordinances.
6. Third and Final Reading of Ordinance 1127 adopting various changes to Chapter 105 (Sections 105.1 – 105.7) of Chapter 105 – Traffic Code and replacing those portions with new sections 105.1 through 105.7.
7. Third and Final Reading of Ordinance 1128 adopting various changes to Chapter 88 – Street Closings for Block Parties of the Waverly Municipal Code of Ordinances.
8. Third and Final reading of Ordinance 1129 repealing Chapter 96 (Property Tax Exemption) of the Waverly Municipal Code of Ordinances.
9. Third and Final Reading of Ordinance 1130 replacing Chapter 50 – Beer and Liquor Permits of the Waverly Code of Ordinances with a new Chapter 50 – Retail Alcohol Licenses, Wine, and Beer Permits.
10. First Reading of Ordinance 1132, amending the Zoning Ordinance of the City of Waverly, Iowa, Providing for Rezoning of Property Located at 717 West Bremer Avenue from R-4 (Multiple Family Residential-Transitional District) to C-1 (Commercial District) and setting a public hearing.
J. Reports from Boards and Commissions
1. Waverly Historic Preservation Commission Minutes June 26, 2023
2. Waverly Leisure Services Commission Minutes July 20, 2023
3. Waverly Senior Center Calendar September, 2023
K. Staff Updates
L. City Council Comments
M. Mayor Comments
N. Adjournment