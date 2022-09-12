City of Waverly, Iowa
Regular Meeting, City Council
Monday, September 12, 2022
7:00 PM at City Hall
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Approval of Agenda
E. Approval of Minutes
F. Guest Councilperson
G. Presentation of Certificate of Appreciation
H. Proclamation
1. National Rail Safety Week
I. Public Comments on Items Not on the Agenda (Please limit your comments to five minutes unless additional time is granted by the presiding officer. All remarks shall be addressed to the Council as a whole and not to any individual member.)
J. Consent Calendar (The following items will be acted upon by voice vote on a single motion without separate discussion, unless someone from the Council or public requests that a specific item be considered separately.)
K. Regular Business.
1. Approve 22-119, a Resolution approving a Series Resolution authorizing and approving a Loan Agreement and providing for the issuance and securing the payment of $27,063,000 Taxable Hospital Revenue Bonds, Series 2022 (Waverly Health Center Project).
2. Approve Resolution 22-120, a Resolution approving USDA Loan Resolution to approve USDA loans for the Waverly Health Center.
3. Resolution 22-109, a Resolution designating person(s) to make financial decisions for the City of Waverly.
4. Resolution 22-110, a Resolution authorizing Mayor, City Administrator, Finance Manager, and City Clerk to execute certain financial institution documents.
5. Resolution 12-111, a Resolution approving a Plat of Survey for Parcel V located in the City of Waverly, Iowa.
6. Resolution 22-112, a Resolution approving a Plat of Survey for Parcel I located in the City of Waverly, Iowa.
7. Resolution 22-113, a Resolution approving an offer to purchase real estate and personal property currently owned by the Waverly Golf & Country Club in the City of Waverly.
8. Resolution 22-114, a Resolution accepting the Cedar Lane Culvert Replacements Project as complete and approving Change Order No. 1, and Pay Estimate No. 3 as the final payment.
9. Resolution 22-115, a Resolution accepting the Well 5 Reconfiguration 2022 Project as Complete, and approving Change Order No. 1 and Pay Estimate No. 2 as the final payment.
10. Resolution 22-116, a Resolution approving Addendum Number 21-TAP 148-A to Iowa DOT Agreement 2021-TAP-148.
11. Resolution 22-117, A Resolution approving the Purchase of Equipment and Software for Traffic Signal Controllers.
12. Resolution 22-118, A Resolution setting a public hearing for review of Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract, and Estimated Costs for the Remodel of the Existing Parks Maintenance Building Phase 1 project.
K. Reports from Boards and Commissions
L. Staff Updates
M. City Council Comments
N. Mayor’s Comments
O. Executive Session
1. To discuss collective bargaining strategy for upcoming City Unit and Public Safety Unit negotiations as provided by Section 20.17(3) of the Code of Iowa.
P. Adjournment