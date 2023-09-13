City of Waverly, Iowa
Regular Meeting, City Council
Monday, September 18, 2023
7 p.m. at City Hall
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Approval of Agenda
E. Approval of Minutes
F. Public Comments on Items Not on the Agenda (Please limit your comments to five minutes unless additional time is granted by the presiding officer. All remarks shall be addressed to the Council as a whole and not to any individual member.)
G. Public Hearing
1. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing on Ordinance 1132, amending the Zoning Ordinance of the City of Waverly, Iowa, Providing for Rezoning of Property Located at 717 West Bremer Avenue from R-4 (Multiple Family Residential-Transitional District) to C-1 Commercial District).
Approve Second Reading of Ordinance 1132, amending the Zoning Ordinance of the City of Waverly, Iowa, Providing for Rezoning of Property Located at 717 West Bremer Avenue from R-4 (Multiple Family Residential-Transitional District) to C-1 (Commercial District).
H. Consent Calendar. (The following items will be acted upon by voice vote on a single motion without separate discussion, unless someone from the Council or public requests that a specific item be considered separately.)
1. Pay request from Studio Melee for the Waverly Public Library-Addition & Renovation for $14,616.50.
2. Pay request from Wicks Construction for the Airport Taxiway Connector 2022 for the amount of $71,322.49.
3. New Special Class C Retail Alcohol License Application for Waverly Bowl Inn.
4. Special Class C Retail Alcohol 5 Day License Application for Waverly Oktoberfest.
5. Cash Disbursements for August, 2023.
Approve Consent Calendar as presented.
I. Regular Business.
1. Resolution 23-137, a resolution approving the Airport Manager Agreement and Airport FixedBase Operator (FBO) Agreement for the Waverly Municipal Airport.
2. Resolution 23-138, a resolution accepting Living Roadway Trust Fund (LRTF) grant funds.
3. Second Reading of Ordinance 1131, an Ordinance amending sections of Chapter 82 (Public Property) and Chapter 104 (Public Offenses) of the Waverly Code of Ordinances.
J. Reports from Boards and Commissions
K. Staff Updates
L. City Council Comments
M. Mayor Comments
N. Adjournment