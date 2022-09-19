City of Waverly, Iowa
Regular Meeting, City Council
Monday, September 19, 2022
7:00 PM at City Hall
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Approval of Agenda
F. Public Hearing
1. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing for review of Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract, and Estimated Costs for the Remodel of the Existing Parks Maintenance Building Phase 1 project.
1a. Resolution 22-122, a Resolution awarding Contract for the Remodel of the Existing Parks Maintenance Building Phase 1 project.
G. Public Comments on Items Not on the Agenda (Please limit your comments to five minutes unless additional time is granted by the presiding officer. All remarks shall be addressed to the Council as a whole and not to any individual member.)
H. Consent Calendar (The following items will be acted upon by voice vote on a single motion without separate discussion, unless someone from the Council or public requests that a specific item be considered separately.)
1. Pay Request from Align Architecture & Planning, PLC for South Riverside Park Master Plan for $2,856.00.
2. Pay Request from McClure for the Waverly Municipal Airport Taxiway Connector 2022 for $3,230.50.
3. Pay Request from Farnsworth Group for the Waverly Building Renovations at 117 1st Street NE for $15,751.00.
4. Class E Liquor License for Fareway Stores, Inc. #561.
5. Special Class C Liquor License for Wartburg College.
6. Class B Beer Permit for Waverly Oktoberfest.
7. Cash Disbursements for August, 2022.
I. Regular Business.
1. Self Help International Representative, Nora Tobin will present to Council.
2. Resolution 22-123 Awarding Contract for the Citywide Asphalt Patching – Fall 2022 project.
3. Resolution 22-124, A Resolution setting a public hearing for review of Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract, and Estimated Costs for the Cedar River Park Baseball/Softball Development – Phase 3 project.
4. Resolution 22-125, A Resolution approving a proposal from the SilverStone Group to perform actuarial and consulting services for the City of Waverly .
J. Reports from Boards and Commissions
1. Monthly Financial Report August, 2022
2. Waverly Municipal Airport Commission July 14, 2022
3. Bremer-Waverly Law Enforcement Board August 8, 2022
4. Waverly Public Library Fundraising Committee August 8, 2022
5. Waverly Public Library Fundraising Committee August 17, 2022
6. Waverly Public Library Fundraising Committee August 24, 2022
7. Waverly Public Library Fundraising Committee August 31, 2022
8. Waverly Public Library Fundraising Committee September 7, 2022
K. Staff Updates
L. City Council Comments
M. Mayor’s Comments
N. Adjournment