On Aug. 2, I attended my 64th Altoona High School Class Reunion. The name tags included our graduation photos.
Twelve of us were there for this reunion photograph. I could actually remember, recognize, and relate to most of them. Some spouses attended. We told memories. I tried to capture some of them.
Keith Griffin told how he and Roger Cory had an adventure involving skunk spray and stripping down. The sprayed socks and underwear were then deposited in a not-so-well liked or remembered classmate’s locker.
Donna Kooker showed her set of spoons and played them as we sang along to “I’ll Fly Away.” Donna had loved her years and years with her Kitchen Band. That song had been one of her favorites.
Frank Helm was reminded of planting corn near a location offering parachute rides and finding changing clothes for a party quite revealing.
Luella Wolver Garrett reminded us of the times when the students agreed at a given time, in Mr. Fry’s class, all would stomp their feet or drop a book or do something else. Reminded me of the modern-day flash mobs where communication is by cell phone and then a mob shows up and dances or something. We were ahead of our times?
Patricia Ballard Coffie told of how she met Frazier Coffie in Miss Smith’s Study Hall. Frazier and Frank Helm traded seats so that Frazier could have the seat directly behind Pat. When Miss Smith took attendance, she told the boys they were in the wrong seats. Frazier and Frank assured her they were she told them to sit and she must have written the names incorrectly on her seating chart. They were so earnest, Miss Smith believed them and changed the seating chart accordingly,
Keith Griffin told of the time one of the teachers bought a VW. It was such a little thing; he and some others picked it up and set it sideways somewhere it should never have been.
Lloyd Dales told of the hole in the smoky coating that covered the glass window into the girls’ locker room. When the principal found that and questioned the boys, Lloyd said he would be glad to look into that for him…
At one point, two car bombs were placed under the hood of Keith’s car. That’s where you attach a firecracker of some sort to one of the spark plugs and when the car is started, that goes off providing a flash, bang, and lots of smoke. Keith suspected there was one, opened the hood and removed it. Then he started the engine and the second car bomb went off.
Twelve out of 37 sharing stories of 64 years ago. Many thanks to Frank Helm and crew for doing the planning for this good time at the Pizza Ranch in Altoona. A 64th Reunion seemed like what someone would make up but we were there and had a real and real good time.
Patricia Coffie is a storyteller and retired librarian living in Waverly. She can be reached at maemaude@mac.com.