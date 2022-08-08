1958 classmates

All of us are at least 80 and there were some walkers and canes, but don’t these classmates from 1958 look happy?

On Aug. 2, I attended my 64th Altoona High School Class Reunion. The name tags included our graduation photos.

Twelve of us were there for this reunion photograph. I could actually remember, recognize, and relate to most of them. Some spouses attended. We told memories. I tried to capture some of them.