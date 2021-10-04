For years, the backbone of Waverly-Shell Rock has been a lethal, menacing and bone-crushing running attack that wears opposing defenses down time and again.
That staple remains in place.
Friday night offered another – by air.
W-SR took flight. Marion remained grounded.
Grant Halverson pumped his right arm over and over and over to the tune of 227 yards and three touchdowns as W-SR soared past Marion, 42-0, to cap off homecoming week.
The senior first-year starting quarterback accounted for four total touchdowns and amplified an aspect of the Go-Hawks’ offense that, for the most part, had yet to air it out. Halverson’s 227 passing yards were the most by a W-SR quarterback since Luke Velky threw for 224 yards during a 61-23 win at South Tama on Oct. 13, 2017.
“It’s something that teams don’t really know about us because our run game’s so good,” Halverson said. “To know that we have that aspect in the pass game, too, it’s pretty dangerous for other teams to defend us.”
Halverson and his receivers were dangerous all night against the Wolves (1-5 overall, 0-2 Class 4A, District 2) It took only two plays for the visitors to find out they were in for a long game. Halverson dropped back found Kaiser Luck open in the flat, and the 6-foot-2 wideout sped 65 yards down the sideline into the end zone to give W-SR a 7-0 lead with 9 minutes, 9 seconds left in the first quarter.
W-SR’s (5-1, 2-0) defense, which also made pivotal stands throughout the lopsided game, forced its second punt minutes later, and Halverson and Co. trotted back out on the field. This time, though, he handed off to junior running back Asa Newsom, who returned to the starting lineup after missing last week’s game at Waterloo East with a knee injury. Newsom proved his knee was not a concern as he carried the ball four times on W-SR’s second drive – the fourth time was a 15-yard run into the end zone. Junior holder Simon Ott then tossed to senior Ethan Reyerson for the 2-point conversion to push the lead to 15-0 with 4:44 to go in the quarter.
Halverson threw his first interception of the season when Marion’s Max Lovell stepped in front of Newsom and handed the visitors the ball at their own 35-yard line to begin the second quarter. But it was the run game that helped set up the pass later on. W-SR ran the ball six times on the eight-play drive that ended in a turnover, which forced Marion to stop the run first and worry about the pass later.
The strategy failed.
After forcing another three-and-out, the Go-Hawks took over at their own 31. They then wove together a methodical eight-play drive, chewing up short yardage along the way, before Halverson capped it with an 8-yard strike to Luck for a touchdown to make it 21-0 with 3:08 remaining before halftime. Luck finished with a team-high three catches for 144 yards and two touchdowns.
“It was off the play-action, they were coming down really hard and Kaiser (Luck) and Layne (McDonald) did a great job getting open and making plays,” Halverson said of Marion’s secondary.
Halverson needed all his 180 pounds on the next series. On third-and-2 from the Marion 7, Halverson tucked the ball and ran. He was met by a handful of defenders and looked to be stopped in his tracks, but a late push from Hagarty gave Halverson enough momentum to dive across the goal line to push the lead to 28-0.
“At first, I was trying to get the first down,” said Halverson, “but I just kept going.”
W-SR got the ball to open the second half. Much like its first series of the game, this one lasted just two plays. Halverson found senior tight end Layne McDonald, who broke free between two Marion defensive backs, for a 57-yard touchdown and a 35-0 lead 50 seconds into the third quarter to invoke the running clock.
“We just try to take what’s there,” Go-Hawks coach Mark Hubbard said.
They took a lot.
“If teams are scouting what we’re doing offensively, hopefully they would feel like they have to respect the run and the pass,” the coach added.
Hagarty scored from 9 yards out for the final touchdown of the night and extend the gap to 42-0 with 9:47 left in regulation.
But it was the Go-Hawks’ defense that also shined. Senior Mikey Santoiemma and junior Sam Roose snagged two interceptions each. Santoiemma’s second pick gave him four for the season, which is tied for the most in 4A.
“All we think about is turnovers all week, but we have to make sure we do our jobs, our assignments,” said Santoiemma, who hoisted the ‘takeaway belt’ after the game. “(And) make sure if we’re playing man or just deep half, we have to make sure we’re (on our assignments) and make sure we can (our) offense on the field as much as we can.”
Newsom led W-SR with seven tackles, including three tackles for loss. Senior defensive back Austin Dewey recorded six stops.
Recently, Hubbard challenged his team to be hungry after a win.
The Go-Hawks certainly were Friday.
Each week, the memory of last season’s finish is fresh in their minds. They expect to ring the victory bell each week. They did Friday. They don’t plan to stop anytime soon.
“We’re always hungry,” Santoiemma said. “Last year, it didn’t end how we wanted it to, but this year we’re bigger and better. It was just a minor setback for a big comeback.”
W-SR 42, MARION 0
Marion…………………... 0 0 0 0 – 0
Waverly-Shell Rock … 15 13 7 7 – 42
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
W-SR: Luck 65 pass from Halverson (Ott kick), 9:09.
W-SR: Newsom 15 run (Reyerson pass from Ott), 4:44.
Second Quarter
W-SR: Luck 9 pass from Halverson (kick failed), 7:12.
W-SR: Halverson 7 run (Ott kick), 3:49.
Third Quarter
W-SR: McDonald 57 pass from Halverson (Ott kick), 11:10.
Fourth Quarter
W-SR: Hagarty 1 run (Ott kick), 9:47.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Marion: Glade 17-73, Mota 9-27, Franck 2-14, Hodges 1-6, Trca 3-3, TEAM 1-(minus-11). W-SR: Hagarty 10-68, Folkerts 3-50, Newsom 8-42, Halverson 4-18, Dewey 1-9, Stockdale 1-7, Poyner 3-6, Walker 1-0, Ott 1-(minus-2).
Passing
Marion: Mota 10-25-3 138, Glade 0-1-1 0. W-SR: Halverson 6-11-1 227.
Receiving
Marion: Griffith 5-63, Franck 2-40, Trca 2-0, Diers 1-35. W-SR: Luck 3-144, McDonald 1-57, Wilson 1-24, Stockdale 1-2.