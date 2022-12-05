The Waverly Airport Commission has scheduled a meeting for Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. in the Waverly Airport Facilities Building. This meeting is open to the public.
Entertainment Guide
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Weather
Right Now
25°
Partly Cloudy
- Humidity: 78%
- Cloud Coverage: 77%
- Wind: 8 mph
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 07:26:03 AM
- Sunset: 04:35:52 PM
Today
Cloudy. High 36F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Mainly clear skies. Low 19F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies. High 42F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Upcoming Events
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Classifieds
Trending
-
A FragileX Christmas: A party with purpose raises awareness of condition, celebrates Waverly's embrace for Aaron Haugen, people with different abilities
-
Bremer Co. mulls pipeline ordinance, P&Z to hold public hearing Dec. 6
-
Land Snail Coffee Shop: Shell Rock's newest business
-
Waverly Winter Lights Parade to usher in holidays on Sunday
-
UnityPoint to host open house to meet Dr. Jason Gipson