DES MOINES – Top dairy farms competed for honors in the Ayrshire Dairy Cattle show judged Aug. 12 at the 2021 Iowa State Fair.
Rachel Hefel & Mark Fisher, Epworth, won the Grand Champion Female and Cost Farms, Long Grove, took home Reserve Grand Champion Female. Ridge View Farms, Lancaster, Missouri, claimed the Premier Exhibitor and Premier Breeder titles. AJH Dairy, of Clarksville, earned the Reserve Premiere Breeder honor.
The Premier Breeder Award is given to the competitor who earns the most points for animals bred and exhibited by the entrant or others during the day’s show. The Premier Exhibitor Award is given to the exhibitor who accumulates the most points based upon the day’s placings.
Additional results below:
Spring Heifer Calf — March 1 — May 31, 2021
1) Gene, Judy, Samantha Rathjen, Wilton, Lazy M Reagan Lita, 3/2/2021, 840003217399815, 2) AJH Dairy, Clarksville, AJH Champ Screensaver, 3/3/2021, 840003215076062, 3) Canoe Ridge Dairy, Decorah, Canoe-Ridge Remsberg Tiki, 3/5/2021, 840003235925026, 4) Irish Hill, Dewitt, Irish Hill Barclay Martini, 4/2/2021, 840003230522652, 5) Cost Farms, Long Grove, COST B-KING GRACIE, 3/4/2021, 840002319590835
Fall Heifer Calf — Sept. 1 — Nov. 30, 2020
1) Rachel Hefel/Mackenna & Jac Fisher/Parker & Paxton Mashek, Epworth, Fishersons Burdette Mary Kay -ET, 9/10/2020, 840003143485184, 2) Hazelbrush Farms, Marshalltown, Old-Bankston Reality Savage-ET, 9/8/2020, 840003223019412, 3) Pleasant Valley Ayrshires, Elgin, JDH Poker Frost, 9/22/2020, 840003209490232, 4) Bear-Ayr Farm, Blair, Nebraska, Timberlawn Predator Desi, 9/1/2020, 100762590, 5) AJH Dairy, Clarksville, AJH DREAMER SWIPE-ET, 9/9/2020, 840003215076050, 6) Ridge View Farm, Lancaster, Missouri, Ridge View Raney Echo, 11/3/2020, 840003240745492, 7) Canoe Ridge Dairy, Decorah, Canoe-Ridge Remsberg Pearl, 9/1/2020, 840003151761299, 8) Gene, Judy, Samantha Rathjen, Wilton, Wingert’s Reagan Joy, 9/6/2020, 840003150767702
Winter Yearling Heifer — Dec. 1, 2019 — Feb. 29, 2020
1) Eric Lang, Brooklyn, Elite-HP Karuba-ET, 12/4/2019, 8400031342484715, 2) AJH Dairy, Clarksville, AJH CHAMP STORY-ET, 12/2/2019, 840003215076023, 3) Irish Hill, Dewitt, Old-Bankston Kingsire Fearless, 12/13/2019, 840003204247260, 4) Gene, Judy, Samantha Rathjen, Wilton, Hardly — Farm Alaska Alice, 12/1/2019, 840003214357984
Junior Best Three Females
1) Ridge View Farm, Lancaster, Missouri, 2) AJH Dairy, Clarksville, 3) Bear-Ayr Farm, Blair, Nebraska
Cow Four Years Old — Sept. 1, 2016 — Aug. 31, 2017
1) AJH Dairy, Clarksville, AJH DEMPSEY SELFIE, 9/2/2016, 8400033140427207, 2) Arthur Acres, Sumner, Arthuracres Dempsey Alise-ET, 3/27/2017, 840003138572819, 3) HB Holsteins, Marengo, Miss Bikini Of Iowayside, 9/25/2016, 840003012002022
Best Four Head
1) Cost Farms, Long Grove, 2) Rachel Hefel / Mark Fisher, Epworth, 3) Ridge View Farm, Lancaster, Mo., 4) AJH Dairy, Clarksville, 5) Gene, Judy & Samantha Rathjen, Wilton
Senior Champion Female & Reserve
Champion: AJH Dairy, Clarksville, AJH DEMPSEY SELFIE, Reserve: Ridge View Farm, Lancaster, Missouri, Right Angle Burdette Jazzy, Honorable Mention: Arthur Acres, Sumner, Arthuracres Dempsey Alise-ET
Grand Champion Female & Reserve
Grand: Rachel Hefel & Mark Fisher, Epworth, Family-Af-Ayr Maxxx Dreamer, Reserve Grand: Cost Farms, Long Grove, COST REAGAN SHARON, Honorable Mention: AJH Dairy, Clarksville, AJH DEMPSEY SELFIE
Premier Exhibitor
Champion: Ridge View Farm, Lancaster, Missouri, Reserve: Cost Farms, Long Grove
Premier Breeder
Champion: Ridge View Farm, Lancaster, Missouri, Reserve: AJH Dairy, Clarksville